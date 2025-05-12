Huasun Energy and Next2Sun Enter Exclusive Partnership for Vertical Bifacial PV in Europe

MUNICH, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huasun Energy, the world's largest manufacturer of heterojunction (HJT) solar products, has entered into an exclusive strategic cooperation agreement with Germany's Next2Sun for the European market. The agreement was signed at Intersolar Europe 2025, representing a key step forward in the further advancement of vertical photovoltaic (PV) applications.

Next2Sun, the inventor and technology leader in vertical bifacial PV and a leading pioneer in agrivoltaics, shares Huasun's commitment to technological innovation and sustainable energy development. By combining Huasun's Kunlun Series ultra-high bifaciality HJT modules with Next2Sun's proven system design, the partnership has already enabled multiple vertical PV projects across Europe.

Vertical PV systems provide a compelling solution for maximizing land use, particularly in applications that integrate with agriculture, infrastructure, and transportation corridors. Their dual-peak power generation profile—aligned with morning and evening demand curves—enhances grid compatibility.

With a near-100% bifaciality, Huasun's HJT technology is ideally suited for vertical applications, enabled by features such as bifacial light conversion films, anti-reflective coated glasses, and optimized junction box placement. In locations like Munich, Germany, these performance advantages contribute to a projected Merchant Income IRR of 15.1%, making vertical PV projects a highly attractive investment.

Designed to meet the diverse demands of global markets, the Kunlun Series offers a versatile product portfolio, featuring G12-132 and G12R-132 modules optimized for portrait-oriented installations, alongside G12R-120 and G12R-108 modules available in both framed and frameless configurations for landscape-mounted systems.

Heiko Hildebrandt, CEO of Next2Sun, is convinced of the future-oriented partnership: "The cooperation between two technology leaders—Huasun for modern heterojunction solar modules and Next2Sun for vertical PV systems—has resulted in the perfect module for vertical bifacial PV. We thus offer exclusive cutting-edge technology for anti-cyclical solar power generation with vertical PV."

Terence Xing, Vice President of Huasun Energy confirms: "We see great potential in vertical bifacial photovoltaics and are delighted that, as a pioneer in the field of heterojunction modules, we can further expand this market together with Next2Sun, who is pioneer in the field of vertical bifacial photovoltaics. And We firmly believe vertical solar installations will grow significantly in the coming years, not just in Europe but also in China and beyond."

