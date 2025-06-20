IONETIX Corporation and AlfaRim Medical B.V. announce a strategic partnership to fast-track commercial production of Actinium-225

LANSING, Mich. and DELFT, Netherlands, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IONETIX, a leading cyclotron technology innovator and full-service isotope manufacturer, and AlfaRim, a Dutch deeptech company pioneering industrial-scale production of cGMP-grade Actinium-225, today announced a strategic collaboration to commercialize cyclotron-produced Actinium-225, a key isotope enabling next-generation targeted alpha therapies (TATs). This collaboration will accelerate near-term scale-up production of Actinium-225 to establish a sustainable, commercial-scale supply.

Actinium-225 (Ac-225) is a potent alpha-emitting radioisotope used to selectively destroy cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue. Numerous clinical trials are currently investigating Ac-225 based treatments. However, global supply of Ac-225 remains critically constrained due to small-scale production methods, limited processing capacity, and rapidly increasing demand. To address these bottlenecks, AlfaRim and IONETIX are combining complementary resources to expand production and enable broader clinical access to Ac-225–based cancer therapies.

Hanno Mak, Chief Executive Officer from AlfaRim, stated: "We are pleased to be part of this strategic collaboration with IONETIX. This collaboration is a significant step forward in our mission of making alpha therapies possible. This joint effort paves the way for a reliable and sustainable large-scale commercial supply of Ac-225."

"We are excited to be working with AlfaRim to bring these desperately needed radioisotopes to patients globally. Reliable commercial supply will be crucial to ensuring patients get the benefits of these treatments," added Kevin Cameron, Chief Executive Officer of IONETIX.

About AlfaRim Medical B.V.AlfaRim, a deeptech company based in Delft, the Netherlands, is a pioneer in the industrial production of Actinium-225 (Ac-225), a rare isotope critical for Targeted Alpha Therapies (TATs) in cancer treatment. Utilizing innovative technology involving proton bombardment of Radium-226 (Ra-226), AlfaRim aims to address the global shortage of Ac-225 by supplying cGMP-grade quantities. AlfaRim's facility, to be located on the TU Delft Campus, is designed for large-scale production, potentially increasing the current global supply tenfold.

About IONETIX CorporationIONETIX is a leader in cyclotron technology and radioisotope manufacturing, providing innovative solutions that enable access to scarce isotopes for diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. IONETIX supplies high-purity Actinium-225 (Ac-225) and Astatine-211 (At-211) for use in targeted alpha therapies, supported by a comprehensive distribution network, contract drug manufacturing services, and specialized "white glove" logistics to ensure global access.

