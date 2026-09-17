Lucid and Bolt Partner to Develop and Deploy Autonomous Mobility at Scale Across Europe

Bolt aims to deploy at least 25,000 autonomous Lucid vehicles across major European cities, powered by NVIDIA Hyperion

NEWARK, Calif. and TALLINN, Estonia , Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced software-defined vehicles and technologies, and Bolt, the leading European shared mobility platform, today announced a strategic partnership to develop and deploy autonomous mobility services across Europe.

Combining Lucid's software-defined vehicle platform with insights from Bolt's European data, operating infrastructure, and mobility expertise, the companies aim to develop and introduce autonomous mobility services at scale. Building on vehicles from Lucid's upcoming Midsize platform, Bolt aims to deploy at least 25,000 fully autonomous vehicles across multiple European cities and countries, a major step toward Bolt's ambition of 100,000 autonomous vehicles on its platform by 2035.

"Shared autonomous mobility offers the perfect opportunity to extend our unique technology beyond consumer vehicles," said Silvio Napoli, CEO of Lucid. "Bolt's reach and operating expertise make it an ideal partner to scale autonomous mobility across Europe. Together we will deliver an exceptional customer experience."

"Autonomous driving in Europe requires data, software, vehicles, and operations to work as one system built for European roads and regulation," said Markus Villig, Founder and CEO of Bolt. "Lucid brings a world-class platform, and together, we will co-design the vehicle and software based on our data and more than a decade of operating experience across more than 850 cities. No one is better placed to operate autonomous mobility services efficiently at scale."

As part of the program, the companies will work together from the product-development stage on an autonomous driving system (ADS)-ready vehicle platform designed for SAE Level 4 autonomous mobility. The platform is expected to utilize NVIDIA Hyperion, a production-ready autonomous vehicle reference architecture and development platform that combines high-performance compute with a standardized sensor suite.

The partnership will be led by Bolt Autonomous Driving Solutions, the company's dedicated autonomous-driving unit, which co-designs, integrates, and commercializes autonomous mobility in Europe. Bolt's role will extend from product development through to commercial operation. The company will help define vehicle requirements, as well as software, safety, and rider-experience parameters for autonomous vehicles operating on its platform. Additionally, it will build the fleet infrastructure, operating systems, and city partnerships needed to deploy them at scale. It intends to own and operate the fleet.

At Lucid, the partnership will be led by the newly established Lucid Technologies, which is dedicated to further developing and commercializing Lucid's industry-leading solutions by bringing together the company's artificial intelligence, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomy, and broader digital functions under a unified structure.

Lucid and Bolt will work with autonomous-driving technology partners, European regulators, and policymakers to support the safe, secure, and scalable introduction of autonomous mobility services across the region. This strategic focus in Europe will allow Bolt and Lucid to meet the high level of vehicle, technology, and regulatory requirements.

About Lucid GroupLucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) is a technology company creating exceptional mobility experiences through innovation to drive the world forward. Built on Lucid's proprietary technology and software defined vehicle architectures, the company's lineup of award-winning vehicles brings Lucid's "Compromise Nothing™" approach to premium segments of the global automotive market. Lucid designs and engineers its products in-house and manufactures at its vertically integrated facilities in Arizona and Saudi Arabia, enabling continuous innovation across vehicles, software, and advanced driver assistance and autonomy-ready capabilities.

About BoltBolt is a European shared mobility platform that has operations in over 50 countries and 850 cities and provides shared mobility services, including ride-hailing, scooter and e-bike rental and car rental to over 200 million customers. More than 4.5 million drivers and couriers use the Bolt platform around the world. The company seeks to accelerate the transition from owned cars to shared mobility, offering better alternatives for every use case.

Bolt Autonomous Driving Solutions is Bolt's dedicated autonomous driving unit that works with vehicle manufacturers, autonomous-driving technology providers, cities and regulators. It combines Bolt's platform scale and European city experience with product expertise to co-design, integrate and scale Level 4 autonomous mobility in Europe.

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TrademarksThis communication contains trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights of Lucid Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries and other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "shall," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits and objectives of Lucid's strategic partnership with Bolt; the development, commercialization and deployment of autonomous mobility services and ADS-ready vehicle platforms; the activities, objectives and anticipated contributions of Lucid Technologies; the anticipated capabilities of future Lucid vehicles; Bolt's targeted deployment of autonomous vehicles on its platform; and the potential growth and strategic benefits of autonomous mobility services in Europe. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of Lucid's management. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from these forward-looking statements. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Lucid. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those factors discussed under the cautionary language and the Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Qs, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other documents Lucid has filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or Lucid's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Lucid currently does not know or that Lucid currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Lucid's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Lucid anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Lucid's assessments to change. However, while Lucid may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Lucid specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Lucid's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

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