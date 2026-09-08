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LX Pantos Successfully Completes Complex Defense Logistics Project for Advanced Weapons

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08 settembre 2026 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LX Pantos (President & CEO: Lee Yong-ho) announced on September 8 that it had completed a cross-border defense logistics project for advanced weapons.

The project transported air-to-air missiles (AAMs) from France to Korea for the Republic of Korea Marine Corps' Marine Attack Helicopter (MAH) program, led by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA). LX Pantos carried out the project for Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI).

*An air-to-air missile (AAM) is a guided missile launched from an aircraft in flight to engage an airborne target.

The AAMs for the MAH were shipped by European defense contractor M and transported from Châteauroux Airport in France to Incheon International Airport aboard a charter flight arranged by LX Pantos. They were then delivered by road to a Republic of Korea Marine Corps unit in Pohang.

LX Pantos deployed a dedicated charter aircraft, with the missiles carried as the sole cargo to ensure safety and security. The shipment was classified as Class 1 explosives, Division 1.2, Compatibility Group E, and the missiles were subject to the highest levels of security control.

Air transportation of dangerous goods such as defense materials is a highly specialized operation that must comply with both the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Dangerous Goods Regulations and relevant national aviation safety requirements.

During the operation, LX Pantos secured overflight clearances from 14 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia and coordinated multimodal transport through its global network, including European subsidiaries.

LX Pantos has been expanding its defense logistics business since receiving an "Excellent" rating in a 2024 security assessment by Korea's Defense Counterintelligence Command.

It has also attained Assessment Level 3 (AL3), the highest level under Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange (TISAX), demonstrating its ability to meet stringent global information security requirements.

An LX Pantos official said the project demonstrated the company's advanced safety, security and logistics expertise, adding that LX Pantos will continue to support global defense customers and strengthen its role in the defense logistics market.

Established in 1977, LX Pantos is a leading global logistics provider headquartered in Korea. It delivers comprehensive logistics solutions across sea, air, rail, and contract logistics through a worldwide network spanning more than 40 countries.

Learn more about LX Pantos online and follow it on LinkedIn.

 

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