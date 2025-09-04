MolecuLight Showcases 10 Scientific Posters at SAWC Fall and Announces Upcoming Oxygenation Imaging on the MolecuLightDX®+ Platform

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc., the global leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for wound care, announces continued innovation in wound care technology and its presence at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall 2025, September 3–6 in Las Vegas, NV. Attendees can visit MolecuLight at Booth #327 to see the MolecuLightDX®+ device in action, delivering an all-in-one fully handheld imaging platform for bacterial detection, precise wound measurement, thermal imaging, and its soon-to-be-released oxygenation imaging capabilities.

As the premier multidisciplinary wound care conference in North America, SAWC Fall brings together thousands of clinicians and researchers committed to advancing patient care. MolecuLight will be contributing significantly to this year's scientific program with 10 poster presentations. These posters highlight a wide range of clinical applications of the MolecuLight multimodal imaging platform, including:

MolecuLight is advancing its technology by expanding the MolecuLightDX®+ imaging platform to include oxygenation imaging—delivering all vital wound care imaging in one compact, fully handheld system that maximizes clinician time and documentation, with FDA submission expected Q4 2025. This new capability will allow clinicians to assess oxygenation, detect bacterial burden, accurately measure wounds, and see thermal changes from a single device—eliminating the need to rely on multiple technologies.

The DX®+ device already integrates seamlessly with leading EHRs (such as Epic), and this addition further drives clinical efficiency and expedites clinical workflows. As a fully secure, HIPAA-compliant, SOC 2 certified product backed by extensive clinical evidence including over 100 peer-reviewed publications, MolecuLight can be used with confidence on any wound, across any site of service. In addition, MolecuLight is expecting MDDT (Medical Device Development Tool) FDA qualification this fall for the DX® measurement feature. This designation will further validate the accuracy and reproducibility of MolecuLight's wound measurement technology and qualify it as a reliable tool for assessing clinical trial outcomes for other wound care products and companies.

"SAWC Fall is a leading forum for advancing wound care, and we're proud to contribute 10 scientific posters that showcase the broad clinical value of MolecuLight's technology," said Anil Amlani, CEO of MolecuLight. "From engaging patients in their care, to guiding surgeons intraoperatively, improving debridement, and introducing novel thermal imaging insights, our platform is transforming wound assessment. With the upcoming addition of oxygenation imaging and anticipated FDA clearance of our wound measurement technology as a Medical Device Development Tool, the MolecuLightDX®+ is set to become the most comprehensive, all-in-one handheld imaging solution for clinicians and researchers alike."

SAWC Fall attendees are invited to visit MolecuLight at Booth #327 for live demonstrations of its imaging technology and to see how the MolecuLightDX®+ is transforming wound assessment, documentation, and patient outcomes—while integrating seamlessly into everyday clinical workflows.

About MolecuLight and its wound imaging devices:MolecuLight is a privately owned medical imaging company with a global presence that manufactures and commercializes the MolecuLight i:X® and DX® wound imaging devices. These class II FDA-cleared point-of-care imaging devices for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds also provide thermal imaging and accurate digital wound measurement for comprehensive wound management, supported by strong clinical evidence including over 100 peer-reviewed publications.

About Symposium for Advanced Wound Care:SAWC Fall is the nation's leading multidisciplinary wound care conference, bringing together clinicians, researchers, and industry leaders to shape the future of wound management. Through its diverse program of education, workshops, and scientific presentations, SAWC promotes collaboration and innovation that enhance patient outcomes worldwide.

