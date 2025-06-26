Molicel and Darfon Energy Partner to Power the Next Generation of E-Bikes with the World's Highest Energy Density Cell: INR-21700-M65A

TAIPEI, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Molicel, a pioneer in high-performance battery technology, and Darfon Energy, a leader in e-mobility power solutions, have announced a strategic partnership to revolutionize the e-bike industry. This collaboration will see the integration of Molicel's groundbreaking INR-21700-M65A (6.5Ah) battery—the world's highest energy density cell—into Darfon Energy's advanced e-bike battery.

The new battery enables significant performance gains: a 30% increase in driving range, 40% improvement in reliability, and up to 30% weight reduction. These enhancements are set to redefine the riding experience for consumers and offer OEMs a future-ready solution.

Darfon Energy has consistently led the way in green energy and e-bike innovation, expanding its portfolio with high-value, next-generation products tailored for premium bike brands and leading OEMs. By combining its deep expertise in integrated design with Molicel's battery innovation, the two companies are accelerating time-to-market for e-bike manufacturers, enabling quicker adoption of next-gen lithium-ion technologies.

As the global e-bike market is projected to reach 5.5 million units, with an 8–12% annual growth rate, the partnership addresses critical industry challenges—particularly long development cycles and the need for adaptable powertrain solutions. By involving the cell manufacturer early in the battery pack design process, Molicel and Darfon Energy significantly shorten product development timelines, giving bike brands a competitive edge.

At EUROBIKE 2025, Molicel unveiled the INR-21700-M65A, the flagship of its next-generation M series. Featuring a 6500mAh capacity, 25.6A discharge current, and an exceptional 325Wh/kg energy density, this cell outperforms existing industry standards. It delivers over 1000 full charge cycles even under rigorous conditions (1C charge/discharge), offering unmatched durability, sustainability, and long-term value for both end-users and fleet operators.

Meeting the demands of commercial operators and rental fleets, Darfon Energy offers USB PD 3.1 fast charging. Its unified USB-C interface delivers ultra-high-speed 240W charging, fully charging in roughly an hour. Plus, it's the world's first with bidirectional charging, letting your e-bike power your phone. At the heart of this innovation is Molicel's INR-21700-M65A, which successfully adapts to this fast-charging technology. Molicel's INR-21700-M65A maintains high power output while delivering a long cycle life of over 1000 full charge cycles. Through the collaboration of Molicel's leading battery technology and Darfon Energy's innovation of fast charging. We can together ensures greater uptime and operational efficiency. It not only helps capture emerging niche markets but also enables us to offer e-bike manufacturers a more comprehensive service.

"Our partnership with Darfon Energy represents a significant leap forward for the e-bike industry," said Casey Shiue, President of Molicel. "The INR-21700-M65A is engineered for both performance and longevity, offering e-bike users a reliable and enduring power source. This aligns perfectly with Darfon Energy's vision of delivering high-quality, fully integrated battery pack solutions."

Together, Molicel's battery innovation and Darfon Energy's manufacturing excellence and are poised to lead the next wave of e-bike battery technology—empowering OEMs and delighting riders worldwide.

