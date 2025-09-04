More Than 450 Companies Drive Speed to Market with Veeva RIM

Advanced regulatory capabilities and new industry partnerships accelerate collaboration with global health authorities

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced more than 450 companies, including 19 of the top 20 biopharmas, have adopted Veeva RIM for regulatory information management (RIM) on a unified platform. Continued innovation to advance connectivity now includes partnerships with Accumulus Technologies and DNAnexus, enabling integration with multi-health authority platforms to drive efficiency and compliance.

"Regulatory teams are adopting new Veeva product innovations to continually improve efficiency and reduce cycle times. Strengthened by industry partnerships, Veeva RIM provides an end-to-end solution that accelerates time to market, improves global stakeholder collaboration, and enables seamless data flow in a rapidly evolving regulatory environment," said Marc Gabriel, vice president, regulatory at Veeva.

Companies using Veeva RIM applications can streamline processes across all steps of the regulatory lifecycle. With Veeva Submissions Publishing, more than 85 organizations are using continuous publishing to reduce rework and remove bottlenecks, accelerating submission timelines.

"Our strategic partnership will connect the Accumulus platform and Veeva RIM for greater interoperability to modernize how information is instantly and simultaneously shared with our growing network of over 70 regulatory agencies worldwide. By facilitating seamless regulatory submissions, we can empower our mutual customers to get treatments to patients faster," said Francisco Nogueira, CEO of Accumulus Technologies.

"Integrating DNAnexus Trusted Regulatory Spaces (TRS) and Veeva RIM will provide best-in-class data sharing capabilities for inter-agency collaboration and faster regulated product approvals," said Thomas Laur, CEO of DNAnexus.

Veeva RIM streamlines global regulatory processes on a single, cloud-based platform. It is part of Veeva Development Cloud, the technology foundation for product development across clinical, quality, regulatory, and safety. To learn more about Veeva RIM, visit veeva.com/eu/RIM.

