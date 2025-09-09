Neusoft Shares Insights and Showcases Latest Products on Consumer Experience Innovations at IAA MOBILITY 2025

MUNICH, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neusoft Corporation (SSE: 600718), an industry-leading information technology, products and solutions company for the global market participated in IAA MOBILITY 2025, sharing insights on consumer experience innovations from China and showcasing its innovative automotive products, solutions and services designed to bring exceptional experience to consumers in the AI era, and to further transform the future of mobility.

Dr. Angela Wang, SVP of Neusoft Corporation, Chairwoman & President of Neusoft Europe, will deliver a keynote speech titled "The Inspirations from the Dynamic Consumer Experience Innovations in China for Future New Mobility" at the Main Stage of IAA Conference on September 11th, where she will share the latest trends and extensive practice of consumer experience innovations in China, and also analyze the driving forces behind the dynamics, hoping to bring inspirations to global partners and clients to accelerate innovations in both China and global markets. She will also share her insights on today's global competition, which is more about the balance between innovation, speed and cost, and requires a new global perspective and cross-market collaborations for future new mobility.

At the exhibition, Neusoft demonstrated its most recent and innovative technological advancements and proven expertise. Among the products showcased, OneCoreGo® Global In-Vehicle Intelligent Mobility Solution 6.0 creates a brand-new global intelligent mobility experience by seamlessly integrating five core systems: One Map (Global Navigation Product Family), One Sight (AR For Car), One Store (Global In-vehicle App Ecosystem), One Pay (In-vehicle Payment Center) and One Mate (AI Interaction Center). The NAGIC Cockpit Software Platform empowers automakers to accelerate SDV transformation with agile development, cost efficiency, innovative software and flexible business models. In addition, Neusoft delivers full-stack software engineering services across domains such as CDC, CCU, ZCU, BCM, HVAC, Gateway, ECU, UX/UI, Testing, etc.

Among these innovations, One Sight (AR For Car) software product emerges as the key attraction to exhibit visitors. Powered by multiple patented AR core algorithms and a proprietary high-performance graphics engine, the product not only enhances driving safety but also creates an immersive intelligent experience through innovative integration of virtual image and reality. It transforms human-vehicle interaction from mere functionality to an emotional, engaging connection, propelling the AR-HUD user experience in vehicle to a new level.

As a technology and innovation partner for SDVs, Neusoft has more than 30 years of R&D experience in automotive software，with a global R&D and delivery network centered in China, Germany, USA, Japan and Malaysia, and more than 6,000 automotive software engineers. Neusoft automotive products have been applied to more than 1,800 vehicle models running across over 110 countries and regions, serving for more than 50 automakers.

Looking ahead, Neusoft remains deeply committed to joining hands with global partners and clients, proactively pioneering more consumer experience innovations, promoting the sustainable development of intelligent vehicles towards a safer, smarter and more customer-centric future of mobility.

For more information about Neusoft, please visit www.neusoft.com.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.