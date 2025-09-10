Now Open: 1 Hotel Copenhagen--A Nature-Led Nordic Flagship

Biophilic design, Danish craftsmanship, and thoughtful hospitality come together in Denmark's highly anticipated hotel debut.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 1 Hotels, the mission-driven luxury lifestyle hotel brand founded by hospitality visionary Barry Sternlicht, is proud to announce the official opening of 1 Hotel Copenhagen, a transformative reimagining of the historic Skt. Petri. Copenhagen is one of the world's most forward-thinking cities and a beacon of sustainability. So it makes sense that 1 Hotels—a purpose-driven brand built around sustainable travel—chose the city for its first location in continental Europe.

Drawing on Copenhagen's commitment to climate leadership and eco-conscious living, the hotel pairs Nordic craftsmanship with a deep connection to nature. Guests will find calming interiors shaped by natural materials, living landscapes that shift with the seasons, and a lifestyle experience designed to spark curiosity, creativity, and well-being. The central location at Krystalgade 22 offers easy access to the city's most iconic attractions, including Tivoli Gardens, the Round Tower, Rosenborg Castle, and the Botanical Garden.

"Copenhagen has always held a special place in my heart," says Barry Sternlicht, Founder of 1 Hotels and Chairman of Starwood Hotels. "There's an ease and beauty to life here—how the Danes live with a true creative spirit, warmth, tolerance and hospitality, how design and sustainability are seamlessly woven into the culture, and how nature is embraced in the most effortless, elegant way. This city reflects everything 1 Hotels stands for, so opening a hotel here isn't just a milestone. It feels deeply personal. It's like finding a kindred spirit in a city."

A Space Designed to Inspire

The transformation of the former Skt. Petri honors the building's architectural heritage while introducing a nature-led sensibility. Interiors feature handcrafted Danish furnishings, sculptural lighting, and layered textures that reflect the organic beauty of the Nordic landscape. Lush greenery appears throughout—from trees rising in the atrium to terraces framed with vegetation to pocket gardens—creating an environment that is alive and distinctly of place.

"Design is everything in Copenhagen, but it's never just about how something looks," says Raul Leal, CEO of Starwood Hotels. "It's about the way it functions, the way it feels, the materials used, and the story it tells. With 1 Hotel Copenhagen, we've created a space that speaks to that holistic approach—honoring Danish craft, integrating local materials, and embracing biophilic design in a way that's uniquely Nordic."

The hotel's outdoor terraces are designed as green sanctuaries filled with wildflowers and seasonal herbs like peppermint, marjoram, thyme, and lavender. A dramatic living wall brings a lush, biophilic element to the façade, offering a connection to nature while adding greenery to the cityscape. And an onsite bee hotel sheds light on the importance of urban pollinators and the role they play in local ecosystems.

Across its 252 rooms and 30 suites, 1 Hotel Copenhagen invites guests to unwind in serene spaces defined by organic textures, natural light, and locally inspired details. Rooms feature warm, tactile finishes like reclaimed wood, woven textiles, sustainably sourced bedding, and mineral-based paints. Bathrooms continue the nature-led aesthetic with stone basins, rainfall showers, and leafy accents that evoke a forest retreat.

In-room amenities reflect the brand's holistic approach to well-being, with yoga mats and bath products by Bamford—a pioneer in organic and regenerative self-care. Infused with soothing notes of geranium, lavender, peppermint, and tonka, the Bamford bath collection is designed to awaken the senses and restore balance to body and mind. Reinforcing 1 Hotels' commitment to sourcing sustainably and locally, the minibars are stocked with Rebæl sodas, Gro cold-pressed juices, True Gum, and Bornholm Pære Snaps—showcasing Denmark's innovative and low-impact culinary scene.

Locally Inspired, Seasonally Driven Food & Beverage

Green Michelin-starred Chef Chantelle Nicholson—a multi-award-winning restaurateur and leading voice in sustainable hospitality—oversees the entire food and beverage experience at 1 Hotel Copenhagen. Known for her commitment to seasonal, low-waste cooking, Nicholson's approach embodies 1 Hotels' philosophy of mindful luxury, where flavor, sustainability, and a sense of place are intertwined. Each venue celebrates regional ingredients, low-impact techniques, and thoughtful sourcing to create a dining experience that's both purposeful and indulgent.

The signature restaurant, Fjora, draws inspiration from the Nordic landscape—featuring wild herbs, edible flowers, and mushrooms grown by Funga Farm, a Copenhagen-based urban producer. Fjora's interiors are equally mindful, with materials such as reclaimed brick flooring, mycelium-grown pendant lights by Sebastian Cox, and reclaimed timber millwork. The adjoining private dining room, Ember, incorporates regenerative materials like wood from a supplier that plants three trees for every one used.

A play on the Danish words for "pear" and "lightbulb," PÆRE is a spirited bar and gathering place. Here, cocktails change with the seasons and incorporate freshly foraged botanicals for drinks that are as thoughtful as they are transporting.

Completing the experience is The Farmstand, where guests can help themselves to complimentary, locally sourced fruit and get a taste of Denmark's fresh bounty.

Meaningful Experiences—From Daylife to Nightlife

1 Hotel Copenhagen blends wellness, artistry, and immersive experiences to create a balanced stay that inspires creativity, mindfulness, and community. Guests can participate in a diverse lineup of seasonal programming, including full moon meditations, candlelight sound socials, a run club, jewelry workshops, yoga, and more. At PÆRE, you'll catch live music performances, and on Friday and Saturday nights, the energy shifts with DJs spinning from 7 to 11 p.m., adding a social spark to the weekend. The hotel is also family-friendly, with engaging, nature-inspired activities designed to inspire young guests and nurture a lifelong connection to the environment. Dogs are family, too: We would never ask you to leave your furry friend behind.

Art plays a vital role throughout the hotel, with installations by local creatives like Sara Martinsen (whose work repurposes discarded and natural materials) and Tine Otto known for hand-spun and naturally dyed yarns). Additional pieces in the guestrooms and public spaces incorporate materials like seagrass and reclaimed wood, many nodding to Copenhagen's boatyard history. One of the most striking installations is Landscape Portrait by Rhoda Ting and Mikkel Bojesen which explores the evolving relationship between humans, nature, and industry. Using locally foraged fungi, moss, and agricultural waste, it reflects a shared future where humans are part of a larger ecological community.

At Goodthings Shop—1 Hotel Copenhagen's curated retail space—guests can browse a collection of sustainably made goods that reflect the city's creative spirit. The selection includes pieces from artisan makers, women-led businesses, and eco-conscious brands. Whether it's a handcrafted keepsake or a locally designed essential, every item speaks to the hotel's commitment to community, sustainability, and fine craftsmanship.

For guests seeking physical renewal, the Field House Gym is open 24/7, offering access to personal training, HIIT, and Pilates classes. The forthcoming Bamford Wellness Spa—opening in 2026—will provide restorative treatments inspired by organic botanicals and regenerative rituals, inviting guests to reconnect with themselves and the natural world.

Honoring the Planet

At the heart of 1 Hotels' brand philosophy is a purpose-driven approach to hospitality that prioritizes environmental stewardship and social responsibility. 1 Hotel Copenhagen brings this ethos to life through a range of initiatives designed to minimize the property's ecological footprint while fostering meaningful connections between guests, nature, and the local community.

Behind the scenes, the hotel embraces a sustainable strategy that includes composting and energy-efficient features like district heating powered by waste and wood chips, air-to-air HVAC systems with energy recovery mechanisms, and smart occupancy sensors to optimize lighting and airflow. Furniture from the previous Skt. Petri building was repurposed through the Holmris scheme, while wood paneling and architectural finishes were created using surplus materials from Dinesen's sustainable production. Eco-friendly wall finishes—like breathable marble paint from St. Leo and natural clay plasters from Clayworks—enhance indoor air quality and align with the hotel's light-touch approach.

From wooden key cards and seed paper notecards to chalkboard in-room writing boards, the hotel reduces single-use items wherever possible. The 1 Less Thing program encourages guests to leave behind gently worn clothing for local donation, in partnership with JunkFood—a Copenhagen-based charity founded by the local Michelin-starred restaurant Alchemist that began by cooking meals for the homeless and now serves over 500,000 hot meals annually.

Building on these initiatives, 1 Hotel Copenhagen collaborates with local partners like Koji Copenhagen, a fermentation lab that transforms surplus produce into umami-rich ingredients. The hotel also collaborates with ByBi, a social enterprise dedicated to supporting biodiversity and community development through urban beekeeping.

The hotel's team members also support the local community through year-round volunteer work. From a city clean-up walk to a team bake sale to raise money for breast cancer research, these efforts underscore 1 Hotel Copenhagen's commitment to giving back.

Experience the Difference

1 Hotel Copenhagen is more than a place to stay—it's an invitation to travel more consciously, connect more deeply, and discover the beauty of Denmark's capital through a new lens.

