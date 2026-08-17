PLAY HAS ARRIVED IN GERMANY

ACTIVATE OPENS FIRST GERMANY LOCATION IN BERLIN IN PARTNERSHIP WITH VREX ENTERTAINMENT & SOUNDS FUN ENTERTAINMENT

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Activate, North America's fastest-growing entertainment experience, opened its first location in Berlin, Germany – its first in the DACH region – in partnership with VRex Entertainment and Sounds Fun Entertainment. Inside the Mall of Berlin, this 10,097 square-foot experience features 11 game rooms and more than 800 levels of challenges.

RFID technology tracks each Player across rooms, so guests can level up, unlock achievements, and earn Next Level Rewards. Each room features fast-paced physical and mental challenges that test speed, coordination, and problem-solving. Built for teams of two to five, it's made for friends, families, and work crews who want to move, think fast, and win together.

"Germany has a strong culture of social entertainment and Activate offers something entirely different – an experience where teams move, think, and compete together," said Christian Ebster, Co-Founder of VRex Entertainment. "We're excited to introduce this new form of entertainment to Players across the DACH region."

"From the beginning, we saw a real opportunity to bring Activate to Germany with a partner who understood both the experience and the market," said Jeremiah Sizemore of Sounds Fun Entertainment. "Working alongside VRex to help make this launch a reality has been incredibly rewarding. They have the local expertise, energy, and ambition to build something special here, and we're excited to see Berlin open its doors and what comes next across Germany."

Designed, engineered and manufactured in Canada, Activate has redefined in-person entertainment by combining technology with live-action gaming experiences.

"We built Activate to feel like a game, a workout, and a party all at once," said Adam Schmidt, Co-Founder and CEO of Activate. "Germany has an incredible gaming culture, and we're excited to watch Players make Activate their own."

The Berlin location is the first of several planned openings across the DACH region, including a new location in Fürth, Germany, opening later this month at Next Level Funpark with 12 game rooms, followed by a Wiesbaden location at Lili Mall in November and a Vienna location in spring 2027. Additional locations are also planned across Switzerland.

Enter the game. Visit activate-games.de or follow @activategames on Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT ACTIVATE

The games await. Behind every door, you'll need your reflexes, your wits, and your friends to beat them. Play against the room or against each other–it's easy to play but hard to beat. Welcome to Activate. Headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada, Activate is North America's fastest-growing entertainment experience, growing to 80 locations across Canada, the U.S., Denmark, Germany, France, Finland, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Sweden, the U.K., and the U.A.E.

Visit Activate and follow us on social media:

Facebook: @activategamesInstagram: @activategamesTikTok: @activategamesLinkedIn: @activategames

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