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Solar Power Accelerator (SPA) rebrands to RPX: Adds customised AI and BaaS offering

10 aprile 2026 | 15.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

RPX strategically pivots to electrify Europe's heavy transport with innovative renewable energy offerings, AI software and Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) solutions.

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STOCKHOLM, Apr. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Power Accelerator (SPA) today announced that it has officially rebranded to Renewable Power Accelerator (RPX) following a strategic repositioning to accelerate the electrification of Europe's heavy duty transport sector through renewable energy solutions.

 

 

Originally founded in early 2023, SPA focused on scaling commercial and industrial rooftop solar installations across Sweden, enabling property owners to monetize surplus electricity offtakes through Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). In response to changing market conditions and declining demand in this segment, the company initiated a strategic shift and pivot toward e-mobility in late 2024.

RPX delivers renewable energy—primarily solar and wind—to charging infrastructure for electric heavy-duty trucks (eHDT), prioritising key transport corridors, logistics depots and freight terminals across Europe.

The transport and logistics sector currently accounts for more than 25% of EU carbon emissions, while the eHDT market is projected to grow at approximately 10% CAGR through 2035. With regulatory pressure increasing and total cost of ownership expected to favor electric trucks by 2027, the transition toward electrified freight is accelerating.

RPX's integrated customer offering ensures that charging stations are powered entirely by renewable energy through onsite microgrids, battery storage, and load balancing, supplemented with locally contracted PPAs with leading European power distributors.

As part of the transformation, RPX is expanding its platform offering with two additional customer value propositions:

"Adding a client centric software defined vehicle and infrastructure offering strengthens our leadership position as it boosts our capacity to scale the renewable energy transition for eHDT deployment in Europe,"  said Pär-Olof Johannesson, Co-founder, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"We are part of a broader paradigm shift toward renewable logistics," added William Granelli, Co-founder and Vice President. "Recent macroeconomic and geopolitical developments have further highlighted the risks of fossil fuel dependency and the urgency of transitioning to resilient, redundant, and locally sourced renewable energy systems." Being a serial entrepreneur in the sector, William Granelli has received instrumental support from seasoned industry experts when shaping this new customer-focused offering.

RPX is currently developing projects across the Nordic region, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Poland. 

The company is currently raising funds to finance the expansion. For more information on equity participation and subscription to convertible bond notes visit rpx.se.

The name change was formally approved at an extraordinary general meeting of Solar Power Accelerator AB on April 10, 2026.

Renewable Power Accelerator (RPX) merges technology and energy by enabling 100% renewable electricity sourcing across Europe's transport sector. We are strategically positioned at the intersection of transport electrification, renewable energy generation, energy infrastructure & storage, and software solutions. This convergence represents a multi-billion-euro market opportunity driven by EU regulatory mandates, corporate decarbonization targets, rising fossil fuel volatility, and rapid technological advancement.

For more information contact Pär-Olof Johannesson and William Granelli:

par-olof.johannesson@rpx.se william.granelli@rpx.se

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2953683/eHDT_Solutions.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2953682/Renewable_Power_Accelerator_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solar-power-accelerator-spa-rebrands-to-rpx-adds-customised-ai-and-baas-offering-302739151.html

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