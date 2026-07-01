Solplanet Brings "Human-Centric AI" to Intersolar 2026

Landmark innovations expand Solplanet's integrated energy ecosystem to debut at Intersolar Europe 2026 in Munich

MUNICH, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solplanet, the globally trusted solar and energy storage brand, is marking its participation at Intersolar Europe 2026, where it presents a unified vision for the future of commercial energy: intelligent, connected, and scalable systems — powered by AI, while keeping focus on people expertise at its core.

Guided by its mission "Solar for Everybody," Solplanet focuses on making smart energy solutions accessible and practical across residential, commercial and industrial, and utility-scale applications. This approach is reflected in close partner collaboration, strong local support, and a growing global community built on shared expertise and operational experience. Under the claim "Follow the blue," Solplanet highlights the value of long-term partnerships and invites visitors at Hall B4,Stand 230 in Messe München to become part of a shared vision for a more connected and people-focused energy future.

Key Innovations for Intelligent Commercial Energy Systems

At Intersolar 2026, this approach comes to life through the combined launch of key innovations, that expand Solplanet's integrated energy ecosystem:

These solutions are designed to address the increasing complexity of commercial and industrial energy infrastructures, where photovoltaic generation, storage, backup systems, EV charging, and flexible loads must be managed in a coordinated and efficient way.

AI-Mode for C&I Energy Systems & Energy Storage Systems

The AI-Mode for C&I Energy Systems, launched together with the Energy Storage Systems, is designed to simplify the management of distributed commercial energy assets through a unified system architecture.

The platform integrates string photovoltaic inverters, hybrid inverters, and storage into a centrally managed energy system, enabling more efficient commissioning, operation, and scalability across different project sizes.

Key capabilities include:

The system supports intelligent energy optimization use cases such as self-consumption maximization, peak shaving, load shifting, and optimized grid interaction. It is also designed to support energy resilience through scalable backup functionality and optional generator integration.

Industry Context

Europe's commercial energy landscape is being reshaped by volatile power prices, grid congestion, and the rapid electrification of business operations—from EV fleets to heat pumps and decarbonized industrial processes. Rising grid fees and peak-demand penalties are pushing companies to move beyond simple generation and toward smarter, more flexible energy control.

At the same time, battery storage is evolving from a passive backup solution into an active asset, enabling peak shaving, load shifting, and participation in emerging flexibility markets. This shift is accelerating demand for interoperable, cloud-based systems that can orchestrate PV, storage, EV charging, and loads in real time.

Solplanet's latest hardware and software innovations are designed precisely for this moment—turning complexity into coordinated, scalable, and AI-enabled commercial energy systems fit for Europe's next energy chapter.

About Solplanet / AISWEI

Solplanet is the international brand of AISWEI, a global provider of smart energy solutions for residential, commercial and industrial, and utility-scale applications. Combining photovoltaic inverters, energy storage systems, and intelligent energy management, Solplanet supports the full lifecycle of energy use — helping customers optimise performance, increase energy independence, and maximise the value of their energy assets. Headquartered in Shanghai, AISWEI operates as an independent research, development, and manufacturing company with a global presence across over 100 countries and regions. Solplanet solutions meet international quality standards and comply with local regulatory requirements.

Media Contact AISWEI

Mail: ada.zhu@aiswei-tech.comWeb: www.aiswei-tech.com www.solplanet.net

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