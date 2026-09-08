Spirox Launches High-Speed TGV Crack Inspection System to Support High-Volume Glass Substrate Inspection

HSINCHU, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirox (TWSE: 3055), today hosted the Advanced Packaging Technology Forum, bringing together experts from Corning and DNP to share insights on Glass Core, TGV, reliability, and inspection technologies for next-generation AI and HPC applications. Spirox also unveiled its SP7000G High-Speed TGV Crack Inspection System, strengthening its inspection solutions for high-volume Glass Core and TGV manufacturing.

As AI, HPC, and HBM accelerate advanced packaging development, Glass Core and TGV are emerging as key technologies for next-generation packaging. Odessa Petzold of Corning said, "We are pleased to participate in Spirox's forum and exchange insights with industry partners on the latest developments and challenges in Glass Core. Spirox's laser tomography scanning technology represents an innovative approach to non-destructive inspection of glass materials. Its unique optical inspection capabilities can detect defects within glass structures without damaging the material, making it a valuable tool for advanced packaging processes such as TGV, and helping improve processes and accelerate the transition to high-volume manufacturing."

Satoru Kuramochi of DNP noted, "As AI servers continue to drive demand for high-performance, high-density packaging, reliability and failure analysis will become increasingly important as Glass Core technologies move toward high-volume manufacturing. We are pleased to participate in this forum and share our work on improving the reliability of Glass Core substrates for large AI data server packages. Non-destructive inspection technologies for TGV and glass substrates are expected to play an important role in identifying defects and understanding issues that may occur at different stages of the manufacturing process. Continued advances in inspection and analysis technologies will contribute to improving Glass Core reliability and developing a more comprehensive technology ecosystem."

The SP7000G can complete a full-panel scan of a 510 mm × 515 mm glass substrate in less than 20 minutes, enabling efficient detection of internal microcracks after metallization and ABF build-up processes. It helps improve inspection efficiency, monitor process quality and defect distribution, and optimize yield.

Paul Yang of Spirox Corporation explained, "TGV is moving toward high-volume manufacturing, making inspection efficiency and quality control critical to production. Designed for high-volume manufacturing, the SP7000G complements Spirox's SP8000G, providing a comprehensive solution for high-speed, precise, and non-destructive TGV inspection and analysis across R&D, quality control, and high-volume manufacturing. Spirox will continue to strengthen its proprietary inspection technologies and support customers in accelerating high-volume manufacturing of next-generation packaging technologies."

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