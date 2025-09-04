SprintRay Acquires EnvisionTEC Dental Product Portfolio, Expanding Commitment to 3D Printing in Dentistry

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SprintRay, the global leader in dental 3D printing, today announced the acquisition of the EnvisionTEC/Desktop Health portfolio of dental products, including its global catalog of patents, trademarks, and other intellectual property related to its dental materials and 3D printing technologies. This strategic move underscores SprintRay's unwavering focus on dentistry and reinforces its commitment to providing dental professionals with advanced, reliable hardware and regulatory-compliant resins.

In EnvisionTEC, SprintRay acquires one of the early entrants of 3D printing in dentistry. Over the last 20+ years, EnvisionTEC developed more than 200 patents spanning 3D printing hardware and materials, while building a strong customer base of dental labs and practices worldwide. Its portfolio includes platforms such as patented cDLM (continuous digital light manufacturing) technology in Envision One, and under the Desktop Health brand, expanded to the Einstein DLP printer line, and materials such as FDA 510(k) Class II cleared, CE Marked, and MDR Class I certified Flexcera, a hybrid nanoceramic resin for 3D printing dental prosthetics. With this acquisition, SprintRay is integrating a significant body of intellectual property, proven technologies, and an established customer base to strengthen its offerings across both lab and chairside applications.

"SprintRay's acquisition of EnvisionTEC's dental portfolio ensures existing customers continue to have the tools and support they rely on, while expanding our leadership across both chairside practices and dental labs," said Amir Mansouri, PhD, SprintRay Co-founder and CEO. "Our mission to transform dentistry through accessible, reliable 3D printing hasn't wavered. This acquisition reinforces that commitment."

Key initiatives following SprintRay's acquisition of the EnvisionTEC dental portfolio include:

