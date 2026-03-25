TCL Showcases AI‑Powered Air Conditioning Solutions at MCE 2026 in Milan

MILAN, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL presents its latest residential and light commercial air conditioning innovations at MCE – Mostra Convegno Expocomfort 2026, taking place 24–27 March 2026 at Fiera Milano Rho. Visitors can explore TCL's smart climate technologies at Hall 7, Booth T11/U20, where the company will showcase AI‑driven solutions designed to improve indoor air quality, energy efficiency and everyday comfort.

With continued expansion across global markets, including ranking No.2 in global air conditioner export shipments[1] TCL Air Conditioner's attendance at MCE aims to strengthen its position as a provider of intelligent, energy‑efficient climate technologies for homes and businesses.

At MCE 2026, TCL's booth will also feature dedicated experience zones where visitors can see its latest air‑conditioning technologies demonstrated in real‑world scenarios. These include stable heating performance even at outdoor temperatures as low as -40°C, as well as convenient voice control operation via FreshIN 3.0. Together, these live demonstrations illustrate how TCL combines AI‑driven control, energy‑saving performance and comfort‑focused airflow to address real climate challenges faced in homes and buildings.

TCL's air conditioning portfolio is built around three core technology pillars, AI Health, AI Voice Control and AI Energy-Saving, designed to improve indoor air quality, simplify everyday climate control and reduce energy consumption.

Visitors to the booth at MCE 2026 can experience these TCL innovations:

AI Climate Solutions for Modern Homes

At the exhibition, TCL will showcase its core lineup of premium residential air conditioners including FreshIN 3.0, VoxIN, SaveIN and BreezeIN.

The FreshIN 3.0 features high-performance Quadrupuri four-layer filters and real-time air quality visible air-quality monitoring to purify indoor air and remove odors for cleaner, healthier spaces. Equipped with a Quadruple Noise Reduction System, it operates quietly at levels as low as 16 dB, ensuring peaceful comfort while working, relaxing or sleeping. FreshIN 3.0 is certified with an industry-leading A+++ energy rating. The upgraded T-AI Energy-Saving algorithm delivers up to 37%+ additional energy savings on top of current performance.

VoxIN, TCL's new-generation voice-controlled AC, is a step forward in natural, hands-free comfort. Featuring a 5E design specifically for installers, the VoxIN ensures easy installation, maintenance, assembly & disassembly, cleaning and OTA updates. The VoxIN integrates advanced T-AI energy-saving technology and Gentle Breeze, delivering efficient cooling without direct wind. Certified with an A+++ energy rating, VoxIN offers energy-efficient comfort for everyday use.

FreshIN 3.0 and VoxIN both support offline voice control for hands-free operation, responding instantly without an internet connection, allowing users to adjust temperature, modes, or airflow through simple voice commands. TCL also integrates its proprietary T‑AI Energy‑Saving technology across its air conditioning portfolio, making them both high-performance and environmentally friendly.

TCL also offers additional lineups including SaveIN and BreezeIN air conditioners, providing comprehensive air solutions tailored to diverse European user needs.

Flexible Climate Solutions for Commercial Spaces

Alongside residential systems, TCL will also present its light commercial air conditioning portfolio, designed for offices, retail environments, hospitality venues and other commercial spaces.

At the center is TCL's Free‑Match Solution for air conditioning, enabling a single outdoor unit to connect with up to six indoor units for flexible multi‑zone climate control across different rooms.

TCL's outdoor unit delivers robust performance and seamless smart integration, fully compliant with BMS and Airzone systems for centralized monitoring and control. Additional engineering features such as enhanced 58°C heat dissipation and a 56°C self‑cleaning function help maintain system efficiency and long‑term performance. The unit supports Hotel Mode with interconnected control for automatic operation linked to door/window status and fire alarm systems. It also comes with a wired controller for convenient local operation.

To support diverse building layouts, TCL also offers multiple indoor unit formats including Air duct, ceiling&floor, console and cassette, providing flexible installation options for different commercial spaces.

The 200Pa high‑static ducted system supporting extendable duct lengths of up to 20 meters, enabling flexible long‑pipe installation across larger commercial spaces. Combined with multi‑zone control and compatibility with BMS and Airzone platforms, the system allows precise climate management across different rooms while supporting integrated building management.

TCL also presents its renewable energy products and solutions including the R290 TRI-THERMAL PRO ATW Heat Pump and R290 HP Water Heater, demonstrating its environmentally friendly, whole-house smart energy solution and professional system connectivity capabilities.

Creating Comfortable Environments for Professional Sports

TCL is a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner across the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances categories. During Milano Cortina 2026, TCL Air Conditioner provided professional, stable and intelligent air solutions.

Units of TCL's FreshIN 3.0 air conditioner were installed in the Olympic Village to deliver healthier indoor air for athletes at Milano Cortina 2026. TCL also showcased its air conditioning solutions at TCL Edelweiss Land and China House during the Olympic Winter Games, delivering reliable performance and premium experience to global visitors, media and guests in Milan.

With features like AI intelligent control, ultra‑low temperature stable heating and efficient, quiet operation, the systems demonstrated TCL's strong R&D capability while helping maintain comfortable indoor environments in the Olympic Village and beyond.

TCL's participation at MCE reflects the company's mission of making healthy, sustainable air effortless for everyone and its vision to become a global leader in sustainable energy and healthy air solutions. Its AC portfolio is designed to improve indoor air quality, simplify everyday climate control, and help households and businesses reduce energy consumption.

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. For more information, please visit: https://www.tcl.com

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

[1] Source: ChinalOL, 2024. The export data of China's household air conditioners is statistically analyzed through research on industry experts and air conditioner suppliers.

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