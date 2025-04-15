circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 15 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 15:01
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Thales to Offer Prime Factors' Bank Card Security System

15 aprile 2025 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Prime Factors and Thales Extend Collaboration to Help Customers Build More Secure Payment Applications Faster with BCSS and the Thales payShield HSM 

EUGENE, Ore., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Factors and Thales announced today that Thales will offer Prime Factors' Bank Card Security System (BCSS) – a software solution that helps simplify the orchestration of payment security in bespoke payment applications – through its global distribution networks.

"We are eager to provide tools for our customers to implement payment security quickly and easily," said Todd Moore, Vice President of Data Security Products at Thales. "BCSS delivers robust application-side payment security infrastructure and is remarkably complementary to the Thales payShield HSM. BCSS helps to accelerate application development, simplify security compliance, and includes pre-built integrations with the Thales payShield HSM that make it easier to implement and manage hardware security for payments."

BCSS delivers out-of-the-box security functionality to help developers build secure payment applications in a fraction of the time, including: 

"When Thales launched its Cloud-based Payment HSM Service, it became clear that BCSS was a key differentiator," said James Torjussen, payShield Product Manager at Thales. "The load balancing functionality and deployment flexibility of BCSS allows our joint customers to better manage cloud migrations - moving capacity, specific functions, or specific environments to the cloud smoothly, at a pace that makes sense for their business, without complex application re-development. BCSS seamlessly spans cloud and hybrid-cloud deployments and provides robust failover capabilities that reduce the timelines, costs, and risk of cloud migration."

"BCSS, which has stood the test of security auditors for decades, is the ideal solution for enterprises that build and manage their own payment applications," said Jose Diaz, Vice President of Products and Services at Prime Factors and Former Head of Payments Strategy at Thales. "BCSS helps enterprises get to revenue faster, mitigate risk, and reduce implementation costs, as well as the total cost of ownership over time. Supporting Thales channel partners to help enterprises simplify payment security infrastructure feels like a natural step in our 30+ years of ongoing collaboration with Thales." 

Read the solution Technical Brief or visit our website to learn more.

Media Contact:Kyna Reuterkyna.reuter@primefactors.com

Erik Kinghamerik.kingham@thalesgroup.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thales-to-offer-prime-factors-bank-card-security-system-302428243.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN64425 en US ICT Economia_E_Finanza ICT Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Allerta maltempo in 10 regioni
Achille Lauro, Piazza di Spagna canta per il lancio di 'Comuni Mortali' - Video
News to go
Vini, quali sono i più amati dagli italiani
Dazi, rischio invasione prodotti cinesi. Italia: "Ue adotti misure"
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Se non fermiamo Putin rischiamo una guerra mondiale"
News to go
Dazi, Meloni giovedì negli Usa per vedere Trump
News to go
Scuola, nel curriculum dello studente anche i risultati dei test Invalsi
News to go
Donazione organi, il 60% dice "sì" ma salgono i "no"
News to go
Aumentano le esecuzioni, il rapporto Amnesty: su in Iran, Iraq e Arabia Saudita
News to go
Campania, Pd lavora a coalizione ampia: tra incognita De Luca e ipotesi Fico
News to go
Dodici calciatori di serie A indagati per scommesse su siti illegali
News to go
Prada annuncia acquisizione di Versace da Capri Holdings


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza