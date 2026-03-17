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TILSWALL Hornet Helps Young Creator Win First Prize with DIY Robot

17 marzo 2026 | 02.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TILSWALL announced its Hornet cordless HVLP spray gun helped a young creator win top honors in a classroom competition, demonstrating accessibility for all ages and reinforcing safer, simpler surface finishing.

Canadian singer-songwriter Jon Steingard gave his son Grey a Hornet for a school robotics project. Grey's painted robot took first prize in his class.

Weighing 450 grams—light enough for a child—the Hornet enabled professional results. With a precision 0.5mm nozzle and TILSWALL's peelable paint system, he achieved smooth, even coverage with control.

Safety First: Non-Toxic Formula Provides Peace of Mind

The project suited a young creator because TILSWALL's eco-friendly coating for Hornet is zero formaldehyde, non-toxic, and low-odor—avoiding harsh fumes from traditional sprays. Its peelable technology removes overspray cleanly after drying: no sanding, no chemical strippers, no mess.

Grey worked independently at home confidently. The peelable feature simplified learning: mistakes peeled away, letting him focus on creativity.

"Seeing my son create something amazing with a tool designed for simplicity was incredible," said Steingard. "What gave us peace of mind was knowing the process was non-toxic and safe. The Hornet made a professional finish possible for a kid's project—no experience required, no worries about harsh chemicals."

Professional Features, Accessible to All

The Hornet's 450-gram body, high-speed brushless motor (4× faster than brushing), and swappable lithium battery—features for adult DIYers—proved effective for a first-time young user. The 0.5mm nozzle provided fine atomization for detail, while the HVLP system minimized overspray and ensured consistent coverage.

Building Confidence Through Clean Creativity

For Grey, the project introduced the joy of making. With tools designed for safety and simplicity, he focused on bringing his vision to life.

"It's about removing barriers—physical, technical, and chemical," said a TILSWALL representative. "When a child can pick up our tool and create something award-winning, we've achieved our mission: making professional-grade finishing accessible to everyone."

Company: TILSWALLContact: Laura Han, laura@tilswall.comWebsite: tilswall.com — Hong Kong, China

About TILSWALL

Founded in 2021, TILSWALL makes lightweight DIY tools and safer coating systems. Hornet spray gun and peelable paint are available on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/tilswall/tilswall-hornet?ref=do6xdq

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2934628/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tilswall-hornet-helps-young-creator-win-first-prize-with-diy-robot-302715357.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

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