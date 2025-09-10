Unlocking the 'New Luxury' Code for AITO's Global Models

MUNICH, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The high-end intelligent electric vehicle brand AITO officially unveiled its latest global product lineup—the AITO 9, AITO 7, and AITO 5 models, which are deeply localized for the Middle East market—at the 2025 IAA MOBILITY. This milestone signifies that AITO has truly delivered globally certified models that meet overseas market entry standards, to bring the leading 'New Luxury' intelligent mobility experience to more discerning users worldwide.

Upholding the philosophy of 'Intelligence Redefining Luxury,' AITO not only inherits the exceptional performance and design of traditional luxury but also establishes its 'New Luxury' concept by integrating Intelligent Power, Intelligent Driving Assistance, Intelligent Safety, Intelligent Cockpit, Intelligent Chassis, Intelligent Services, and Intelligent Manufacturing. This creates a synergy of 'Traditional Luxury + Technological Luxury,' enabling AITO to transform cutting-edge technologies into tangible dimensions of luxury, continuously pushing the boundaries of luxury experiences in new energy intelligent vehicles.

Intelligent Power: Super Range-Extender Technology Redefines the New Era of Anxiety-Free Power

The latest-generation SERES Super Range-Extender System features three core advantages: ultra-quiet, highly integrated, and highly efficient. With a thermal efficiency of 44.8% and fuel-to-electricity conversion efficiency reaching 3.65 kWh/L — equivalent to generating 3.65 kWh of electricity from 1 liter of fuel — it ranks among the top mass-produced Range-Extenders in the industry. This system provides users with a safer, quieter, more energy-efficient and more comfortable mobility experience, achieving all-scenario coverage and worry-free journeys.

Empowered by SERES' leading Super Range-Extender technology, these technological advantages are translating into tangible product competitiveness. From the launch of the AITO brand to the end of August 2025, the REEV version of four models have achieved cumulative sales of over 770,000 units in China. Data indicates that 70% of AITO users' driving mileage are in pure electric mode, which not only facilitates driving but also effectively reduces carbon emissions.

SERES MF platform offers foundational technical support and advanced intelligent integration for Range-Extended technology applications and upgrades. As the world's first full-stack platform, it features Intelligent Safety, Diverse Power, Versatile Space, and other advantages, all designed to provide consumers with a driving experience that is easy to operate, highly practical, and ultra-safe.

Intelligent Driving Assistance: Massive Intelligent Driving Data Elevates Every New Luxury Moment

AITO's intelligent driving assistance technology has gained widespread recognition in the Chinese market. As of the end of August 2025, AITO vehicles had already accumulated over 3.45 billion km of intelligent driving assistance, serving over 621,000 users. In the Chinese market, AITO's industry-leading intelligent advanced driving assistance system can cover across all scenarios, and also supports complex maneuvers such as roundabout navigation, U-turns in narrow lanes, and passing through gateways, offering a revolutionary assisted driving experience of 'one-touch arrival'. It is designed to significantly enhance driving safety and responsiveness, with real-time all-directional perception fusion and rapid emergency response capabilities. Users can navigate through various complex scenarios and travel with ease.

AITO has started validation tests of its overseas intelligent driving assistance features to bring an excellent and secure intelligent mobility experience for Middle East users.

Intelligent Safety: All-scenario Entire-lifecycle Comprehensive Coverage

AITO firmly upholds the belief that 'safety is the ultimate luxury.' Not only has it enhanced both passive and active safety features to be more robust and intelligent, but it has also built an industry-leading intelligent safety system — pioneering the industry's first scenario-defined safety philosophy — delivering comprehensive solutions that cover life protection, power safety, data security, health protection, privacy protection, and cybersecurity, ensuring all-round protection through the entire lifecycle.

Intelligent Cockpit: Understands Your Needs

AITO's intelligent cockpit can meet all kinds of needs for driving, entertainment and work at any time. Multiple devices and multiple screens interaction can be easily made with three fingers across four directions, making sure multiple people can enjoy various streaming or the same content at the same time. Functions such as customizable toolbars and screensavers have been added, bringing leading intelligent cockpit experience. Leveraging the deep-thinking capabilities of large language models, it delivers more efficient AI interaction experiences. Whether it's daily conversations, smart device control, or personalized services, it understands you better.

Product Localization: Melt into Local Digital Ecosystems and Local Lifestyles

The Middle East variants feature extensive localized product functions R&D and adaptations to ensure full compliance and alignment with local driving conditions, meeting the diverse mobility needs of regional customers. Not only does the intelligent cockpit support trilingual interaction (Chinese, English, Arabic) and integration into the local digital ecosystem, but their fully enhanced hardware performance is tailored to the unique natural environment in the Middle East. These models have undergone rigorous testing in extreme conditions like deserts, including reinforced sandproof capabilities for components such as in-vehicle cameras, front bumpers, and headlights; optimized thermal management systems; and the removal of active grille shutters to adapt to high temperatures. Additionally, to meet local regulatory requirements such as the UAE eCall standards, the vehicles are equipped with a 120 km/h overspeed alert, fully transparent glass, and Arabic-language labels.

AITO is advancing its "Glocal" strategy through extensive testing across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, validating product durability in diverse conditions. Its models have secured UAE's market entry certification. To better meet local demands, AITO operates a Competence Center in Amsterdam and a manufacturing base in Indonesia, while expanding localized hubs globally to enhance product quality and user experience.

The solid foundation of AITO's "New Luxury" philosophy stems from the brand's relentless pursuit and sustained, substantial investment in technology R&D, forging a robust "moat" of cutting-edge expertise. It is further empowered by in-depth collaboration with top-tier global industry partners, uniting worldwide wisdom to create industry-leading, exceptional products. At its core lies the unwavering commitment to "serving users wholeheartedly" — ensuring every innovation and iteration originates from user needs, delivering intelligent luxury mobility experiences that truly understand, resonate with, and earn the trust of global customers, making each journey the ultimate embodiment of "New Luxury."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770232/iMAGE1.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770233/iMAGE2.jpg

