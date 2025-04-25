ZHUOYU Showcases Advanced Vehicle Intelligence Solutions at Auto Shanghai 2025

SHENZHEN, China, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenzhen ZHUOYU Technology Co., Ltd. (ZHUOYU), a leading global provider of automotive intelligence solutions, proudly showcased its latest innovations at Auto Shanghai 2025. The company presented a comprehensive suite of advanced technologies, highlighting its commitment to advancing next-generation intelligent vehicle development in China.

ZHUOYU introduced its flagship Vision-Language-Action (VLA) large model based on the NVIDIA DRIVE Thor, an integrated cabin-driving solution powered by Qualcomm's SA8775P, and the proprietary JIMU2.0 sensor. Also debuting were a stereo vision and inertial navigation fusion system trained by knowledge distillation, the ZHIZHOU LiDAR system for blind spot detection, and a vehicle-mounted drone system. In addition, ZHUOYU revealed the full list of its nine current automotive partners for the first time. As of April 2025, over 30 new models are in development under the company's ClixPilot program.

During the exhibition, ZHUOYU also introduced its on-vehicle multimodal Vision-Language-Action (VLA) large model, powered by the high-performance NVIDIA DRIVE Thor platform, coupled with its own proprietary flagship compute controller. The system is capable of responding to complex driving scenarios within 100 milliseconds. The VLA large model supports both driver-assistance systems and in-cabin intelligent applications, enabling capabilities such as intelligent voice assistance and multimodal interaction.

Another highlight of ZHUOYU's presentation at this auto show is the debut of its integrated cabin-driving solution in a production vehicle. Powered by the Snapdragon Ride™ Flex SoC (SA8775P), the system consolidates driver assistance and in-cabin intelligence on a single chip. Key features include multi-level automated parking, highway and urban navigation assistance, multi-display support with dual screens and a head-up display, as well as an immersive 7.1.4 surround sound system. ZHUOYU has introduced a novel knowledge distillation method that integrates inertial navigation with stereo vision. The technique employs an end-to-end isomorphic stereo model as a teacher to train monocular and heterogeneous stereo models, effectively transferring its representational capabilities. Models trained using this approach demonstrate significantly improved data efficiency and higher performance ceilings compared to those developed through conventional training methods.

Moreover, ZHUOYU has made significant strides in enhancing intelligent driving systems with the introduction of more innovative technologies. One of the standout products is the JIMU2.0, a compact and integrated sensing module that elevates safety and performance in complex driving environments. The updated system combines an automotive-grade LiDAR with an inertial-aided telephoto camera, enhancing safety redundancy for intelligent driving systems and improving perception performance in edge-case scenarios. As a result, drivers can experience greater confidence and comfort while navigating challenging driving conditions.

In addition to the JIMU2.0, ZHUOYU's automotive-grade solid-state ZHIZHOU LiDAR features an ultra-wide field of view (160° horizontal × 144° vertical) to enhance safety in assisted parking and lane-change scenarios. With a low-profile design measuring just 3.5 cm in thickness, it enables flexible integration and provides critical redundancy for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). ZHUOYU also debuted its vehicle-mounted drone system, featuring an integrated docking station, control unit, and multimodal interface. Designed to work with consumer-grade drones, the system supports dynamic launch and landing, intelligent vehicle tracking, automated charging, and one-tap capture-and-edit functionality. The front-mounted configuration is tightly integrated with the cockpit system, while the rear-mounted option allows for rapid installation and removal.

Outside the venue, ZHUOYU showcased vehicles outfitted with its latest technologies, offering immersive test drives that demonstrated the company's full-stack R&D capabilities.

At Auto Shanghai 2025, ZHUOYU highlighted its end-to-end capabilities—from core technology development to engineering integration. The company's presence underscored the continued advancement of China's automotive intelligence sector, signaling a shift toward greater safety, comfort, and personalized mobility experiences.

About ZHUOYU Technology

Founded in 2016, ZHUOYU Technology is committed to delivering industry-leading intelligent driving systems and self-developed core components. The company provides a diverse range of advanced intelligent driving solutions tailored for passenger vehicles across various price points and powertrains. By aligning its capabilities with the demands of the automotive industry, ZHUOYU has established a highly efficient and rigorous automotive-grade management system.

With exceptional supply chain management, quality assurance, and new product development capabilities, ZHUOYU continually optimizes processes to deliver high-quality, high-performance, and cost-effective intelligent driving products. Functional teams span sales, R&D, manufacturing, supply chain, and quality control, ensuring comprehensive support across all areas of operations.

By the end of 2024, the R&D team is projected to grow to over 2,000 professionals, encompassing a wide range of expertise in perception, planning, high-performance computing, functional safety, and system engineering. In the realm of intelligent manufacturing and quality systems, ZHUOYU has assembled a team of more than 400 engineers, 90% of whom have prior experience with renowned OEMs and Tier 1 manufacturers. This expertise provides robust support for the mass production of autonomous driving solutions, positioning ZHUOYU Technology at the forefront of the intelligent driving revolution.

