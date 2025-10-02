Virtune Launches Europe’s Most Cost-Efficient Sui ETP on Euronext Paris, Targeting Broad European Distribution

Paris, 2nd of October 2025 – Swedish regulated crypto asset manager Virtune launches the Virtune Sui ETP on Euronext Paris, expanding its offering of physically backed crypto exchange-traded products in Europe.

Virtune, a Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of physically backed crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs), has earned the trust of over 150,000 investors since its launch just over two years ago. With more than USD $475 million in assets under management (AUM), Virtune continues to strengthen its position as one of the leading issuers of regulated crypto ETPs across Europe.

Virtune is now expanding its European offering with the listing of the Virtune Sui ETP (WKN: A4AP6P, ISIN: SE0025159833, Euronext Paris-ticker: VRTU) - now available for investors through brokers and banks. This marks the most cost-efficient Sui ETP in Europe, providing investors with exposure to Sui at an industry-leading 0.95% annual management fee. This ETP is also planned to be listed on local German exchanges, including gettex and Tradegate among others, to support more efficient distribution in the German market.

This listing reflects Virtune’s commitment to offering European investors secure, transparent, and regulated investment opportunities to the digital asset market. Coinbase serves as the crypto custodian for all of Virtune’s ETPs, providing institutional-grade security with the underlying crypto assets held in cold storage.

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:“We are excited to launch the most cost-efficient Sui ETP in Europe, reinforcing our mission to make innovative digital assets more accessible to investors. With an industry-leading 0.95% annual management fee and a listing on Euronext Paris, this launch strengthens Virtune’s position as a trusted issuer for European investors while enabling efficient investor access to the growing Sui ecosystem.”

Virtune Sui ETP – Key Product Information

About Sui

Sui (SUI) is a next-generation blockchain designed to handle high transaction volumes with near-instant finality and low fees. Powered by the Move programming language and an innovative object-centric data model, Sui enables developers to create scalable applications such as gaming, DeFi (decentralised Finance), and NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), while delivering a seamless user experience.

For further inquiries, please contact:Christopher Kock, CEO & Member of the Board of DirectorsMobile: +46 70 073 45 64Email: christopher@virtune.com

About Virtune AB (Publ):Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and one of the fastest-growing issuers of crypto ETPs (Exchange-Traded Products) in Europe. Its product portfolio includes 19 ETPs with a total of USD 475 million in assets under management. The company is trusted by over 150,000 investors, and its products are listed on Deutsche Börse Xetra, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, as well as Euronext Amsterdam and Paris. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, and terms atwww.virtune.com.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale Globenewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.