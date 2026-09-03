Virtune Lists Virtune Chainlink ETP on the Warsaw Stock Exchange

Warsaw, September 3, 2026 - Virtune, the Swedish regulated crypto asset manager, today announces the listing of the Virtune Chainlink ETP on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW), marking its seventh listing in Poland.

Virtune is a Sweden-based digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) that has earned the trust of more than 160,000 investors across Europe. Since entering the Polish market in February 2026, Virtune has listed a total of seven crypto ETPs on the Warsaw Stock Exchange:

About Virtune Chainlink ETP

Virtune Chainlink ETP is a physically backed exchange-traded product (ETP) that seamlessly provides exposure to Chainlink (LINK). This is made possible through a transparent and physically backed structure with institutional-grade security.

Learn more on the product page: https://www.virtune.com/product/chainlink

Key information:

About Chainlink

Chainlink is a decentralized oracle network that allows smart contracts to interact with data from the outside world. It enables external data sources, such as market price feeds, weather information, or other data, to be integrated into smart contracts in a secure and reliable way. Chainlink's own crypto asset is called LINK.

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:

“We are very pleased with the growing interest in Virtune’s crypto ETPs in the Polish market. We remain committed to strengthening our presence in Poland by expanding our product offering, increasing our educational initiatives and deepening our engagement with the Polish financial market.

At the same time, as tokenization continues to accelerate globally, Chainlink is playing an increasingly important role in connecting blockchains with each other and with real-world data through its oracle infrastructure and Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP). Bringing the Virtune Chainlink ETP to the Warsaw Stock Exchange is therefore a natural next step as we continue to broaden our offering to Polish investors.” Press ContactChristopher KockCEO, Virtune AB (publ)christopher@virtune.com+46 70 073 45 64

About Virtune

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and one of the fastest-growing issuers of crypto ETPs (exchange-traded products) in Europe. Its product portfolio includes 23 ETPs with a total of USD 320 million in assets under management. The company is trusted by over 160,000 investors, and its products are listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, Deutsche Börse Xetra, as well as Euronext Amsterdam and Paris.

With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

For more information, please visit www.virtune.com.

Marketing from Virtune AB. Investments in cryptocurrency-based instruments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice, and this material is not an investment recommendation. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand. Before making an investment decision, please read the prospectus, KID, terms and other binding information concerning Virtune ETPs available at www.virtune.com to understand the risks and benefits associated with the investment. Prospectus approval does not constitute an endorsement of the ETPs.

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