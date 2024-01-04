Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 04 Gennaio 2024
16:16
XREAL Ships Industry-Leading 350,000 AR Glasses, Takes 51% of Worldwide AR Market in Q3 2023

04 gennaio 2024 | 15.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Showing strong momentum and brand growth, XREAL secures a dominant position in the global AR device market as the world's best-selling wearable display brand, with annual profits continuing to rise

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XREAL (formerly 'Nreal') today reinforced its mission to bring spatial computing to global consumer markets, announcing that it has now shipped up to 350,000 AR glasses to date. XREAL added that it anticipates holding nearly 45% global market share today, coming shortly after IDC confirmed XREAL held a market share in the global AR segment of 51% in Q3 2023. This makes XREAL the largest player in the AR industry in terms of revenue and shipments and the most popular, best-selling AR brand in the world today.

Data from IDC reveals that XREAL commanded 51% market share of the AR market during Q3 2023, accounting for 58% of the year-over-year increased shipments in 2023 in the overall AR industry. Along with shipping up to 350,000 AR glasses to date, the XREAL Air series AR glasses are the best-seller on Amazon for the Smart Glasses category. These achievements not only underline the success of XREAL glasses, but also the increasing momentum of the XREAL spatial computing brand in the quickly growing consumer wearable display market. According to IDC, the worldwide AR market is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (2022A-2027E) of 89%, and XREAL has achieved a compound annual growth rate (9M2021 to 9M2023) of 320% historically. As the global leader in consumer AR devices, XREAL's AR glasses are a lightweight, more comfortable, more affordable alternative to Apple's Vision Pro and Meta's Quest 3. Packing in advanced optics and environment sensing technology, XREAL AR glasses are the ultimate spatial computing companion.

At CES 2024, XREAL will unveil its next iteration of spatial computing hardware and more details about its accompanying SDK for developers.

Celebrating all of XREAL's news during CES 2024, XREAL's full catalog of products is on sale now at XREAL.com.

About XREAL

XREAL is the global leader in the design and manufacture of consumer AR glasses. XREAL has pioneered several core innovations that are transforming the AR industry, including its proprietary optical technologies, and its uniquely consumer focused products. XREAL was first to popularize the concept of connecting AR glasses with existing computing devices.

CONTACT: Zheng Yuinfo@xreal.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310303/XREAL_Business_Update.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xreal-ships-industry-leading-350-000-ar-glasses-takes-51-of-worldwide-ar-market-in-q3-2023--302026082.html

