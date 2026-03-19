circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Mideast: Italy underscores opposition to war with Iran

- Photo: AFPThe United Arab Emirates export hub of of Fujairah in the Gulf of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz has been repeatedly attacked by Iran this month, threatening to sever the OPEC producer's remaining crude export outlet from global markets amid a crisis that has sent energy prices soaring - Photo: AFP
- Photo: AFP
The United Arab Emirates export hub of of Fujairah in the Gulf of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz has been repeatedly attacked by Iran this month, threatening to sever the OPEC producer's remaining crude export outlet from global markets amid a crisis that has sent energy prices soaring - Photo: AFP
19 marzo 2026 | 16.45
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Italy on Thursday underlined its opposition to war - as enshrined in the country's constitution - while remaining "loyal allies" of the United States and leaving open the possibility of helping ensure safe passage for merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz global oil shipment chokepoint.

CTA

"We are loyal allies, but we must not and do not wish to join a war which has nothing to do with us. We do not want to be part of a conflict. We have always said this: we reject war, as our Constitution states," foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on the sidelines of the European People's Party pre-summit in Brussels.

"This does not mean we will not go to Hormuz; it does not mean we are not allies of the United States. We are allies of the United States, but there are common positions that we defend and support," Tajani stated.

Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Japan on Thursday issued a joint statement strongly condemning recent attacks by Iran on unarmed commercial ships in the Gulf and on civilian infrastructure including oil and gas installations and its "de facto" closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

"We express our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait," reads the statement from the six countries' leaders. It urges Iran to comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2817 passed on 11 March calling on Tehran "to halt its threats, provocations and actions aimed at interfering with maritime trade, as well as support to proxy groups across the region."

China, which abstained from the vote, along with Russia, claiming the resolution was biased, said the US and Israel launched military strikes last month against Iran without UNSC authorisation and must cease their attacks immediately.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Iran Hormuz Middle East Italy United States
Vedi anche
Referendum, Nordio all'Adnkronos: "Bettini miglior sponsor, gli piace riforma ma vota No" - Video
News to go
Olio d'oliva tunisino, Commissione europea dice no a raddoppio importazioni
Guerra Iran, Tajani: "Non partecipiamo, nessuna polemica con Usa" - Video
Unicredit-Commerzbank, Tajani: "Vinca il libero mercato" - Video
Iran, missili contro il gas del Qatar: esplosione a Ras Laffan - Video
News to go
Referendum, Carta europea disabilità è un documento valido
News to go
Parità di genere in Italia, ci vorranno 123 anni per l'eguaglianza - Video
News to go
Bonus moto e motorini al via, come funziona
Un 'Oscar' in Ucraina per Sean Penn: "Fatto con resti di un vagone colpito dai russi" - Video
Auto si ribalta nel torrente, carabinieri salvano due persone intrappolate - Video
News to go
Pubblica amministrazione, stretta smart working: l'allarme del sindacato
News to go
Caro benzina e gasolio, torna la corsa al pieno a Livigno


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza