Domenica 24 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 00:03
Lebanon: Bombardiere, Bou Habib talks centre on south, Blue Line

23 febbraio 2024 | 11.48
Redazione Adnkronos
Lebanon: Bombardiere, Bou Habib talks centre on south, Blue Line

Hostilities between Israel and Iran-backed group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and the disputed Blue Line border with the Jewish State were the focus of Italys' ambassador Nicoletta Bombardiere and foreign minister Abdallah Bou Habib's talks in Beirut on Friday.

"Amb. Bombardiere meeting with Minister Bou Habib @Mofalebanon. Focus on perspectives for reducing hostilities in the South and on efforts to stabilise the Blue Line," the embassy tweeted.

"Italy ready to support alongside with other partners," the tweet underlined.

Lebanon Israel Hezbollah Blue Line Bombardiere Bou Habib
