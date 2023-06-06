Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 07:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:36 Ucraina, missili russi su Leopoli: quattro morti - Video

07:24 Saldi estivi 2023, dal Lazio alla Lombardia: al via oggi, date regione per regione

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Premium Gifting Perfection: Cadbury's Limited Edition Dairy Milk Laser-Engraved Bars Sell Out within Two Weeks

06 giugno 2023 | 14.26
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadbury is delivering the future of premium gifting for travelers with a limited edition launch of 1,000 Dairy Milk Laser-Engraved 180g Bars. The groundbreaking release celebrates the first time that Mondelez World Travel Retail and Cadbury have launched Cadbury Dairy Milk Bars utilizing laser-etching technology, creating intricately detailed images on the chocolate. In an exclusive campaign at Heathrow Airport, Cadbury is delivering an immersive experience for travelers to enjoy through an interactive activation that highlights the brand's British heritage, with a spectacular display of icons and monuments, paying tribute to Britain's pioneering culture and history. Clearly catching the eye of traveling consumers, the campaign drummed up significant excitement, resulting in all 1,000 bars being sold within two weeks of launching.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9175951-cadbury-limited-edition-dairy-milk-laser-engraved-bars/ 

The bar is housed in a striking signature Cadbury-purple box with gold-embossed detailing featuring iconic British imagery, reflecting the British heritage of which Cadbury is proudly a part of. Travelers can enjoy a unique 'unboxing' experience along with a certificate of authenticity that verifies the bar whilst adding an air of exclusivity to the experience. The laser etching incorporates beloved icons that represent the pioneering role London has played in shaping culture, history and innovation whilst featuring a skyline of London's most popular sights, including Big Ben and London Bridge.

The supporting activation at Heathrow, which also highlights the new location-exclusive Cadbury Great Britain 520g pouch, will continue delighting travelers until the end of May. By bringing together luxurious packaging, delicious chocolate and exclusivity, Cadbury is ringing in a new era of premium gifting, offering a unique taste of what the future holds within digital innovation and how the British chocolate brand will advance gifting opportunities for travelers to enjoy.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2022 net revenues of approximately $31 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/MDLZ

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/premium-gifting-perfection-cadburys-limited-edition-dairy-milk-laser-engraved-bars-sell-out-within-two-weeks-301843621.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Alimentazione Turismo Economia_E_Finanza launched Cadbury Dairy Edition Dairy Milk Laser Engraved Bars Sell Out groundbreaking release celebrates limited
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza