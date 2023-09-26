Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 26 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:44
13:36 Colombia, presidente del Tigres ucciso a colpi di pistola dopo una partita

13:35 Meloni-Macron verso incontro a Palazzo Chigi

13:32 Intelligenza artificiale, Amazon investe 4 miliardi di dollari in Anthropic

13:25 Pirola, la parola del giorno

13:23 Università degli Studi Link intitola aula magna a Frattini

13:20 Salerno, a Castellabate il Procuratore Gratteri e il padre del microchip Faggin aprono SUDeFUTURI

13:15 Ucraina, Russia nega morte ammiraglio Sokolov: diffuso video con Shoigu

13:05 Russia: "Ammiraglio Sokolov è vivo": il video di Mosca, guerra di news con Kiev

12:37 Napolitano, il figlio Giulio: "Non sopportava demagogia, urlo e invettiva"

12:31 Mario Balotelli e il messaggio al Milan: "Se serve un vice Giroud..."

12:21 Trump in armeria per comprare una pistola Glock, video è virale ma scompare

12:12 Startup, dalla mano bionica all'Ia contro i tumori: 10 finaliste al premio Imsa

comunicato stampa

744.43W - Huasun Renews HJT Solar Module Power Output Record

26 settembre 2023
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XUANCHENG, China, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified by TÜV SÜD, an authoritative third-party testing and certification institution, the power of Huasun Himalaya G12-132 HJT solar module has reached 744.43W, with a conversion efficiency of 23.96%, Huasun once again sets a new record in the power and efficiency of HJT photovoltaic modules. Committed to the innovation and industrialization of heterojunction solar technology, Huasun has repeatedly achieved record-high efficiency and power of its HJT cells and modules since its establishment, and further proving the great potential of HJT products to improve the performance of solar systems.

The Himalaya G12-132 module is made up of double-sided microcrystalline G12-20BB HJT cells produced independently at the Huasun Xuancheng Phase IV HJT Cell Project. The average mass-production efficiency of the cells has been increased up to 26.2% after two months of capacity ramp-up. Together with the increasingly mature PIB + light conversion film encapsulation process, the HJT module has continued to achieve higher performance in terms of both efficiency and power output.

"Low-temperature silver paste with high-density fine busbar printing technology has been applied in the module production. I believe we'll continue to break the records of the module efficiency and power output after gradually introducing new technologies like metallized film and 0BB into mass production." Head of Huasun R&D Centre said.

Adhering to leading innovation and promoting industrial revolution with advanced R&D and excellent manufacturing capability, Huasun gathers more than half of the high-precision technical talents in the field of heterojunction, constantly explores and practices the heterojunction mass production solution of "higher efficiency, more power generation and better returns", and endeavors to build a new mainstream solar cell technology platform in the N-type era.

At present, Huasun has a production capacity of 10GW of HJT cells and modules with industry-leading product quality and efficiency. Further R&D and mass production of new technologies such as 0BB, copper plating, and perovskite tandem are also progressing steadily according to the plan. The company will continue to create long-term value for global customers and contribute to the ultimate goal of "zero carbon" for society.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2221238/image_5027067_30287648.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/744-43w---huasun-renews-hjt-solar-module-power-output-record-301938700.html

