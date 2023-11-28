Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 28 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:41
comunicato stampa

Berlin's Lucia Christmas Market Illuminated by Zendure's Green Energy

28 novembre 2023 | 12.43
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure – a fast-growing EnergyTech start-up – announces its sponsorship of the Lucia Christmas Market in Berlin this year. Zendure will supply its energy storage products on-site to power the event from Schönhauser Allee 36, 10435 Berlin, Germany, marking a significant milestone as the first energy storage brand to illuminate this cherished Christmas market and promote a sustainable future through green energy.

The Lucia Christmas Market, located in Berlin-Pankow, will enchant visitors from November 27th to December 22nd with a unique focus on sustainability. While the market's sparkling light decorations and steaming pots of mulled wine contribute to its magical atmosphere, they also rely on a constant power supply. To address this, Zendure is providing the SuperBase V power station and flexible solar panels for ten stalls. Throughout the day, these flexible solar panels will harness energy from the sun, storing it in the SuperBase V. With its substantial capacity ranging from 6.4 to 64 kWh, this setup ensures an ample supply of energy for food and drink preparation, as well as illuminating the stalls throughout the market's operating hours, including the dark evenings.

"Christmas markets hold a long-standing tradition, spreading joy among people who gather to celebrate this festive and luminous season with their loved ones. At Zendure, we are delighted to be a part of this year's Lucia Christmas Market, collaborating with the organizers to make the market shine using our SuperBase V and flexible solar panels as well as showing the potential of clean energy," comments Jolene Shang, CMO of Zendure. "We envision a greener future for Christmas markets. Advanced clean energy solutions are not only revolutionizing our homes but also transforming our way of life, including events like this one."

Furthermore, Zendure will feature an exhibition space on-site, showcasing its range of energy products, including SolarFlow, a storage solution for solar energy from balcony power plants.

Everyone is cordially invited to visit the Lucia Christmas Market and join in the celebration of the festive Christmas season.

About Zendure 

Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech start-ups located in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley, USA, the Greater Bay Area China, Japan, and Germany. Its mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy for households worldwide by popularizing the latest EnergyTech.

Press Contact:Zendure DE GmbHChris Chiu+86 13697796028chris.qiu@zendure.com 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2287025/image_5017297_36535179.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2284377/image_5017297_45325556_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/berlins-lucia-christmas-market-illuminated-by-zendures-green-energy-301999084.html

