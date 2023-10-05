Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 05 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:04
comunicato stampa

FII 7th EDITION UNITES GLOBAL LEADERS TO TACKLE HUMANITY'S GREATEST CHALLENGES

05 ottobre 2023
LETTURA: 3 minuti

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), slated to take place from October 24th to 26th, 2023, in Riyadh, will convene an exceptional gathering of world leaders, industry titans, financiers, innovators, and policymakers. Themed "The New Compass," this conference will address pressing global challenges in the realms of Climate, Economy, and Technology.

The Future Investment Initiative has consistently been a catalyst for crucial discussions around the macroeconomic challenges faced by societies worldwide. This year, the conference will tackle pivotal issues, including climate change, the role of governments, and the transformative potential of technology, education, and healthcare in creating a fairer, safer, and more prosperous world where humanity thrives.

The opening debate, curated as a board of game changers will host notable attendees as H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of PIF and Chairman of the FII Institute, Ajaj Banga, President of the World Bank, along with influential figures such as David Rubenstein (Carlyle), Ray Dalio (Bridgewater Associates), Jamie Dimon (JP Morgan Chase & Co), Larry Fink (BlackRock), Jane Fraser (Citi), Dr. Patrice Motsepe (African Rainbow Minerals), Noel Quinn (HSBC Holdings), Neil Shen (Sequoia Capital), David Solomon (Goldman Sachs), Shemara Wikramanayake (Macquarie Group), Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Industries), and Bill Winters (Standard Chartered), among others.

With over five thousand delegates in attendance, including leaders in finance, policymaking, and technology, the conference aims to foster global cooperation. Leaders from Asia, Europe, South America, and Africa will discuss the shifting dynamics of power and influence, emphasizing the necessity of international collaboration to address the world's most pressing challenges.

Tech leaders from around the globe, including founders, CEOs, venture capitalists, and investors, will explore how accelerating technological advancements can be harnessed for the greater good. Sessions will delve into topics like AI, space exploration, cleantech, healthtech, electric vehicles, robotics, LIDAR technology, biotech, longevity, transhumanism, E-sports, Africatech, nanotech, foodtech, and smart cities. The discussions will focus on de-risking threats and ensuring that technological progress serves as a positive force, promoting prosperity, minimizing harm, and ensuring equitable access.

Parallel to the conference, an AI Summit will delve into generative AI innovations, addressing legal considerations and issues ranging from risk management to national security.

H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of the Public Investment Fund and Chairman of FII Institute, expressed, "As we convene this gathering of world leaders at this critical time in history, the planet, the global economy and society face a convergence of challenges. These include global economic stability and growth, the environment, and the acceleration of technological breakthroughs including generative AI, education and health. The discussions on the agenda will help shape the future of humanity."

Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute, emphasized, "The theme of FII7, 'The New Compass,' serves as guidance for capturing the essence of a new global world that is rediscovering its bearings in the realm of investment. We will also talk about citizens' priorities which should guide our strategies. I cannot wait to welcome our community of explorers."

For media inquiries, please contact:

Reem Al SaudPhone: +966 53 978 2030Email: Media@fii-institute.org

About FII Institute

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is a global nonprofit foundation driven by data with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Global and inclusive, we foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions in four critical areas: Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2239539/FII_7th_Edition.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fii-7th-edition-unites-global-leaders-to-tackle-humanitys-greatest-challenges-301948252.html

