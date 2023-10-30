Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 30 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:11 Halloween con vento e piogge, ecco dove colpirà il vortice: le previsioni meteo

09:02 Benzina e diesel, prezzi oggi in Italia in netto calo

08:43 Messico, sale a 48 morti bilancio uragano Otis

08:23 Hamas, 50 leader uccisi da Israele: ecco chi sono

07:46 Terremoto tra Reggio Emilia e Modena, scossa di magnitudo 3.4

07:35 Israele, notte di attacchi su Gaza: uccisi decine di miliziani di Hamas

07:21 Maltempo Liguria, forti venti e pioggia intensa nel centro Levante

00:44 Israele, mini-attacchi nella Striscia di Gaza: ok Usa alla strategia

00:17 Fedez, appello al governo: "Taglio bonus psicologo è sputo in faccia alle famiglie" - Video

23:36 Gp Messico 2023, Verstappen vince davanti a Hamilton e Leclerc

23:28 Fedez a Che tempo che fa: "Non mi aspettavo di rischiare la vita di nuovo"

23:13 Sanremo, Fabio Fazio candida Fedez e Fiorello: la risposta

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Final day of FII7 in Riyadh sees detailed debate on AI and trillions in investments for environment unlocked ahead of COP28 summit

28 ottobre 2023 | 18.19
LETTURA: 3 minuti

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The final day of FII7 highlighted the new frontiers of investment and technology, focusing on space & aviation, biotech, cybersecurity, robotics, venture capital, start-up nations and more.

A special AI summit was undertaken, featuring a discussion in global AI regulations featuring Dr Eric Daimler, Co-Founder & CEO of Conexus, Michael Kratsios, Managing Director of Scale AI and H.E. Sebastian Kurz, Former Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria.

Other speakers included John Curtius, Founder Cedar Investment Management, Laurence Moroney, Lead AI Advocate and Google and Rami Qasem, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, Beyond Limits.

The AI summit discussed recent data from Goldman Sachs Economics indicated that by 2025, AI-related global investment could reach $200bn, reflecting AI's game-changing potential to revolutionize productivity and reshape business processes as it moves into broader economic and societal use.

Nicolas Carey, co-founder and Vice Chairman of Blockchain.com said "AI and the future of financial services will be highly correlated. It's not coincidence that technologies like block chain and AI are emerging simultaneously,  they are highly symbiotic you need to have a lot of informatics and a lot of ability and ability to understand what these informatics are revealing to you."

The discussions covered how global regulatory agencies, national legislators and standard development organisations are beginning to develop frameworks to maximize AI's benefits to society, whilst mitigating known, and unknown, risks.

A special Global South Carbon Markets conference united stakeholders from the Global South under the banner of mutual collaboration to set a collective agenda and define desired outcomes ahead of COP 28.

The executive-level conference served as a platform for the Global South to come together with the shared goal of shaping the internal carbon market frameworks that align with their climate objectives and support biodiversity conservation, all within the context of advancing climate justice on a global scale.

On the final day of FII7, the Institute also unveiled its Inclusive ESG Tool and Score at the annual FII flagship conference to improve the quality of data on ESG in emerging markets and empower companies in these markets to receive financial flows. The initiative has been developed in partnership with ESG Book, a global leader in sustainability data and technology.

The FII Institute's Inclusive ESG Tool has been developed to empower companies in these markets improve sustainability efforts and results while helping investors identify current and future performance leaders.

With the total of announcements made at FII7 reaching $17.9 Billion by the end of Day 3, the conference saw globally-relevant  announcements in a variety of sectors. The Public Investment Fund announced its partnership with Italian tire manufacturer Pirelli, committed to creating local manufacturing capabilities by building a tire manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia. ACWA Power signed a financing agreement for a 240MW wind power project in Azerbaijan with the European Bank for Reconstruction & Development and OPEC Fund for International Development.

FII Institute also added two new investments to its portfolio - reaching a total of nine investments in international startups aligned with the Institute's ESG goals. The first investment, Plant Squad, is the Latinx market leader for plant-based alternative proteins, offering authentic flavors and healthier formulations than its competitors. Ultim, the second investment, is a global innovator in hydrogen fuel cells.

Richard Attias, CEO of the Future Investment Initiative Institute: "Over the past three days we have had world leaders, titans of finance and experts in their field who have not only been discussing, but identifying and agreeing to radical action to improve the investment landscape, boost economies, galvanise support, and ultimately improve the world. FII is soon to move from the Middle East to the Far East with our FII PRIORITY Summit in Hong KongDecember 7th and 8th and we will be continuing our mission to transform the lives – and futures – of human beings worldwide."

About FII Institute

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is a global nonprofit foundation driven by data with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Global and inclusive, we foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions in four critical areas: Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/final-day-of-fii7-in-riyadh-sees-detailed-debate-on-ai-and-trillions-in-investments-for-environment-unlocked-ahead-of-cop28-summit-301970729.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza start up nations trillions in investments investimento investments
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza, allarme Onu: "Ordine sta crollando"
News to go
Iran, morta Armita Geravand: la 16enne aggredita perché senza velo
News to go
Israele, Netanyahu: "Guerra lunga, il bene vincerà"
News to go
Lampedusa, continuano gli sbarchi: 340 migranti arrivati nella notte
News to go
Imprese, assicurazione obbligatoria contro rischi da catastrofi naturali
News to go
Sesso e giovani, approccio sempre più precoce e comportamenti a rischio
News to go
Meteo rallenta gli acquisti invernali, chiesto spostamento saldi
News to go
Bologna, piazza chiusa per messa in sicurezza Torre Garisenda
News to go
Sbarco migranti Selinunte, almeno 5 morti
News to go
Casa, diminuiscono le compravendite
News to go
Israele: "Respingiamo richiesta cessate fuoco"
News to go
Ponte sullo Stretto, Salvini: "Si fa, in manovra copertura in 10 anni"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza