Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 21 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:15
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:13 Conference League, Genk-Fiorentina oggi: dove vederla in tv e streaming

11:54 Migranti Francia, Corte Ue contro respingimenti: "Usarli solo come extrema ratio"

11:52 Simone Biles da record, parteciperà al sesto Mondiale ginnastica artistica per gli Usa

11:34 Moda, Doppio (McArthurGlen): "Noi pionieri del Designer outlet in Italia"

11:34 Moda, Liverani (Doxa): "Con Fashion Inside scattata fotografia su atteggiamenti italiani"

11:33 Moda, il fotografo Porcarelli: "Con le mie foto racconto i vent’anni di Castel Romano"

11:27 Malgioglio: "Vi spiego questa 'Vita Porno' in cui siamo immersi oggi"

11:10 Wallapop festeggia il secondo anno in Italia e punta a 100 milioni di fatturato per il 2023

10:58 Moda, Piazza di Spagna si è illuminata per Fashion & Talents

10:57 Moda, Onorato (Roma Capitale): "Con Fashion & Talents si torna dove è nata l’Alta Moda"

10:56 Moda, Siviero (eCampus): "Un grande successo la nostra vocazione per il design"

10:55 Moda, Gramigna (Accademia del Lusso di Roma): "Quinta edizione Fashion & Talents che entra nel cuore"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

H2 MEET 2023 Wraps Up with Remarkable Milestones as a Global Hydrogen Industry Hub

21 settembre 2023 | 03.18
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GOYANG, South Korea, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 'H2 MEET 2023,' the premier global hydrogen event at KINTEX 1, Goyang, South Korea, closed triumphantly, cementing its global cooperation role. The need for a united hydrogen economy propelled H2 MEET's significance.

"It is imperative to foster collaborative efforts spanning governments, corporations, and research institutions on a global scale. H2 MEET has emerged as the epicenter for global cooperation in constructing the hydrogen value chain," Chairman Nam-hoon Kang of the organizing committee said. He emphasized that cooperation is the linchpin for the comprehensive hydrogen industry, encompassing production, storage, distribution, and utilization.

Up to 303 companies and institutions from 18 countries joined the event, a 26 percent increase compared to the previous year, while attracting more than 32,000 visitors, a 6 percent increase.

H2 MEET 2023 was centered "technology" and "networking." The H2 MEET Conference comprised three sessions: Leaders Summit, Country Day, and Tech Talk. Under the theme of "Ramping Up Hydrogen Economy with Cutting-Edge Technology," the conference drew 184 speakers and 2,000 attendees, including global leaders, policymakers, and experts. 

Country Day, fostering cooperation of hydrogen policies among nations, highlighted the growing global interest. The Netherlands, Sweden, Canada, Australia, Germany and Colombia showcased their policies and plans.

H2 MEET solidified its position as a global platform by hosting diverse programs. The Gala fostered discussions on mutual cooperation among companies and buyers. Guided Tech Tours introduced visitors to Korea's hydrogen companies. The Global Hydrogen Industrial Association Alliance featured 15 member countries.

To recognize hydrogen technologies, H2 MEET presented the H2 Innovation Award. Additionally, it collaborated with the Korea Automobile Journalists Association for the Best Product Media Award, introducing the Global Media Pick. The grand prize went to MiCoPower's "high-efficient SOFC" with JM International's 'Hydrogen Production Reforming Catalyst' securing the best prize for the Hydrogen Production. The accolade for the Hydrogen Storage & Distribution category went to the Korea Carbon Industry Promotion Agency's "Composite Container for High-Pressure Hydrogen Transport," while Doosan Fuel Cell's "Hydrogen Fuel Cell–5CSA clinched the best prize for the Hydrogen Utilization.

Global Business Trade Meeting, cohosted with KOTRA, attracted 39 buyers, resulting in approximately 280 business meetings, which achieved about USD 300 million. More than 20 MOUs were inked, not only among corporate giants but also between local and international entities.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/h2-meet-2023-wraps-up-with-remarkable-milestones-as-a-global-hydrogen-industry-hub-301934175.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Ambiente Energia Economia_E_Finanza event at KINTEX 1 cooperation role Goyang South Korea
Vedi anche
News to go
Grecia, oggi sciopero generale
News to go
Arriva l'autunno, pioggia e temperature giù: previsioni meteo
News to go
Frecce Tricolori, inchiesta per disastro e omicidio colposo
News to go
Reddito cittadinanza, tensione e scontri in piazza a Roma
News to go
Auto Europa, Unrae: "Anche ad agosto cresce mercato a +20,7%"
News to go
Assemblea Onu, oggi il discorso di Giorgia Meloni
News to go
Migranti, verso confronto su Cpr in ogni regione
News to go
Champions League, stasera in campo Inter e Napoli
News to go
Migranti, Conte a Lampedusa
News to go
Carta docente in arrivo, bonus da 500 euro
News to go
Nagorno, Baku: "Stop a misure antiterrorismo se esercito armeno depone armi"
News to go
Covid, vaccino disponibile dalla prossima settimana
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza