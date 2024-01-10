Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 10 Gennaio 2024
comunicato stampa

Jackery Debuts Revolutionary Solar Generator Mars Bot at CES 2024, Ushering in a New Era for Solar Generators

10 gennaio 2024 | 13.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 9, Jackery, a global leader of innovative portable power and green energy solutions, has introduced its latest innovation, the Solar Generator Mars Bot, which has recently won TIME Best Inventions of 2023 Award, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Catering to various off-grid outdoor needs, this pioneering product is a PV-ESS charging integrated intelligent service robot with a light tracking system and offers a fresh perspective on the efficient utilization of renewable clean energy.

Inspired by Opportunity, the robotic rover that was active on Mars from 2004 until 2018, the Jackery Solar Generator Mars Bot is a game-changer in the renewable energy landscape. It represents a novel approach to the efficient use of renewable clean energy amid the energy crisis, embodying Jackery's spirit of exploration in its design and functionality. The robot offers a high-efficiency photoelectric conversion rate and ensures a seamless electricity experience with its superior intelligent movement system. It is a nod to the adventurous spirit, providing a reliable energy source for those who dare to venture into the unknown and explore the world.

The robot features an Automatic Sunflower Solar Tracker system for autonomous navigation and sunlight tracking, enabling it to seek out strong light for power generation or charging. It integrates solar panels with an energy storage system, with foldable photovoltaic panels that offer a 600W output and 25% max solar conversion efficiency. Constructed from durable, weather-resistant aluminum alloy, the robot is suitable for various scenarios like emergency rescue, outdoor events, and RV life.

In addition, Jackery has also showcased the Solar Generator for Rooftop Tent, an innovative off-road overlanding home, which can provide up to 6kWh for one-day overlanding and two-week outdoor life. The brand also introduced the Jackery Solar Generator Home Kit, including an E2000Plus, an Add-on Battery, two 200W Solar Panels, and an Auto Transfer Switch, serving as a crucial emergency backup power source during power outages and natural disasters.

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Plus (Galaxy) whose shell is made of Recycling Plastic Waste, along with other models of Jackery's Plus series, have also been on display.

Jackery's showcase at CES 2024 demonstrated its commitment to innovation and technical expertise, reinforcing its position as a leader in portable, clean, renewable energy solutions, constantly pushing boundaries and setting new standards.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2315591/Jackery_Inc.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1877275/4485337/Jackery_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jackery-debuts-revolutionary-solar-generator-mars-bot-at-ces-2024-ushering-in-a-new-era-for-solar-generators-302031242.html

