Qn-SOLAR Marks Three Years of Leading Innovations in Upstream Solar Manufacturing

XINYI, China, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 19, 2023, Zhongqing Group (Qn-SOLAR) celebrated its third anniversary with a significant event in Xinyi, Jiangsu, commemorating the first year of producing high-efficiency N-type TOPCon solar cells.

Local government officials having oversight responsibilities of Qn-SOLAR production facilities as well as executives from the seven major Qn-SOLAR manufacturing bases, overseas offices, and more than 300 attendees gathered together.

Jack Ren, Founder & Chairman of Qn-SOLAR, spoke about the company's three-year journey. He noted Qn-SOLAR's alignment with national and industry trends, emphasizing green development. From starting as a photovoltaic manufacturer, they've become a leader in China's smart power sector. Ren set four key goals:

Qn-SOLAR's rapid progress strengthens the foundational aspects of its development and growth

In 2021, the Xinyi facility transitioned from contract signing to site establishment and then to production line setup in just 121 days.

In 2022, the Dangyang facility moved from groundbreaking to reaching production capacity in under 150 days.

In 2023, the Baotou facility went from the start of construction to official production in only 50 days.

Similarly, in 2023, the Dongzhi facility transitioned from the commencement of construction to official production in just 70 days.

The Chizhou, Huaibei, and Northwest facilities' construction is progressing steadily... Milestones are continuously being met.

Over the last three years, Qn-SOLAR has been consistently advancing in the solar industry. To elevate its market standing and outreach, Qn-SOLAR has launched 7 strategic solar manufacturing hubs across the country, targeting a production capacity of 83GW for high-efficiency solar cells and 39GW for performance modules. They've efficiently laid out a comprehensive production grid spanning from Xinyi in Jiangsu to Baotou in Inner Mongolia, and from Dangyang in Hubei to Dongzhi in Anhui.

Launching new products in our continual pursuit of innovation

In the wake of the N-type technology wave, companies like Qn-SOLAR are at the forefront of industry advancements, consistently introducing cutting-edge solar products to the market.

At the event, Qn-SOLAR introduced its Pioneer Series, spotlighting the Pioneer No. 3 N-type TOPCon rectangular module. Made using Qn-SOLAR's unique M10R multi-main gate TOPCon cell, low-temperature soldering, precise non-destructive cutting, and dense encapsulation, it sets new standards in efficiency and performance. Compatible with industry norms, it ensures seamless integration into existing systems. The module achieves 615W peak power, 22.8% efficiency, with primary offerings at 605W, enhancing cost-effectiveness.

From this new position, Qn-SOLAR continues to refine its brand strategy, using a top-tier quality and service system to deliver superior solar solutions and product experiences to customers.

Notably, Qn-SOLAR will attend four global exhibitions in October:

