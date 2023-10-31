Scent-flavored hydration leader air up® launches new Generation 2 bottle made with Tritan™ Renew

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global brand air up® has launched a new reusable bottle line for the European market made with Eastman Tritan™ Renew that further expands the air up® mission to eliminate single-use plastic waste. Founded on shifting people into healthier and more sustainable lifestyles, air up® is a German company whose refillable bottle system replaces flavored drinks widely available in single-use plastic bottles while providing a satisfying drinking experience.

Tritan Renew is made with 50% certified recycled content* using Eastman's molecular recycling technology, which breaks down hard-to-recycle waste plastics into their molecular building blocks to create new polymers. The new air up® Generation 2 bottles made with Tritan Renew are manufactured in the European Union at production facilities that use 100% renewable energy and use up to 88% less plastic than single-use plastic bottles. The collection is lightweight, shatter-resistant and available in two sizes — 600 milliliter and 1 liter — from air up ® .

"We believe it's time to think new when it comes to product development, recognizing that addressing climate change requires more than simply urging immediate behavior change," said Lena Jüngst, co-founder and chief evangelist of air up®. "Our approach is to create high-quality products that not only appeal to consumers but also lead to an impact on society and the environment. Our new bottles made with Tritan Renew are a powerful example of how we are actively working to create change together with Eastman, a leader in circular materials innovation."

air up® is the world's first refillable drinking system with retronasal smell, where plain water is flavored through scent alone. With air up® bottles, a flavor pod with natural aromas is placed on the mouthpiece, and as you drink water from the straw, aromatized air is simultaneously drawn in and reaches the olfactory center. In short, we think we taste cherry or lime when we are only drinking unflavored water.

"We are proud to continue our journey with air up® as they launch their new line with Tritan Renew," said Glenn Goldman, commercial director for plastics at Eastman. "This partnership reflects our shared strong commitment to combating the global plastic waste crisis, while providing innovation to the hydration market."

Eastman is rapidly approaching startup of the world's largest material-to-material molecular recycling facility at its manufacturing site in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. The facility will process 110,000 metric tons of hard-to-recycle waste plastic each year.

*Recycled content is certified by ISCC using mass balance allocation.

About air up®Visit air-up.com.

About EastmanVisit eastman.com.

Media contacts:air uppr@air-up.com

EastmanJacob Teetzmann1-423-494-3673jteetzmann@tombras.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746866/Eastman_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2259895/Eastman_AirUp_Bottles.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2259896/Eastman_AirUp_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scent-flavored-hydration-leader-air-up-launches-new-generation-2-bottle-made-with-tritan-renew-301970564.html