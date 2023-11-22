Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 22 Novembre 2023
14:55
comunicato stampa

Slenergy's Smart Factory Enhances Product Reliability in the Renewable Energy Landscape

22 novembre 2023 | 14.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Slenergy, a leading innovator in the renewable energy industry, celebrates significant success in Europe with its ground-breaking iShare-Home one-stop residential energy solution. The iShare-Home solar system debuted in Germany this May, and a tailored version was introduced to Italian households in Milan this October.

Designed to tackle current challenges in the residential solar energy landscape, Slenergy's iShare-Home system offers capacities ranging from 4-15 kW. This  one-stop solution, distinguished by  standardized system design, modular product design, easy installation and smart energy management,  incorporates PV modules, hybrid inverter, energy storage, cable set, mounting structure and smart monitoring system.

In a solar industry driven by a promising future, innovative technology and robust competition, Slenergy distinguishes itself through unmatched local service and unprecedented one-stop solution with product reliability as its core. The company ensures superior reliability by leveraging its cutting-edge smart factory.

As a new entrant in PV backed by a decade-long expertise in electronics, Slenergy is dedicated to advancing the industry through precision manufacturing. The company has redefined the manufacturing landscape by introducing an industry-leading automated production line grounded in lean principles that surpasses conventional mechanization.

Situated within Slenergy's 380-mu industrial park, the 68,000 m2 smart factory serves as a center of seamless automation. Beyond advanced automation, Slenergy's manufacturing process rests on two additional pillars: a robust process control system and high-level vertical supply chain integration. By linking to materials at the deepest industry level, Slenergy's control system enables comprehensive recording and analysis of manufacturing data. The vertical integration of the entire supply chain optimizes efficiency in the manufacturing process and speed to delivery.

Slenergy's smart factory rigorously implements risk control strategies across all phases, including incoming materials, production, inspection and quality sampling. Through real-time system-level quality control in the entire production process, Slenergy closely monitors the manufacturing process to uphold quality commitments. This comprehensive quality approach, monitoring both the system and products, is critical for fulfilling Slenergy's pursuit of excellence while delivering consistently high-quality products.

With the successful achievements of its iShare-Home solution in Europe, Slenergy is realizing its vision of driving the global transition toward renewable energy. As the company expands internationally, its pioneering smart factory ensures the high quality of its one-stop systems. Through continued innovation in the new energy sector, Slenergy promises to advance energy independence and reduce carbon footprints by providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy solutions.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iyj1X0mgdiMLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090526/logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/slenergys-smart-factory-enhances-product-reliability-in-the-renewable-energy-landscape-301995889.html

in Evidenza