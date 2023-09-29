TECPETROL URGES ALPHA LITHIUM SHAREHOLDERS TO TENDER AS SOON AS POSSIBLE, FOLLOWING POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION BY THE ALPHA BOARD OF DIRECTORS AHEAD OF BID DEADLINE OF 3 OCTOBER 2023

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 28 September 2023, Alpha Lithium Corporation ("Alpha" or the "Company") announced that its Board of Directors, based upon the unanimous recommendation of the special committee of independent directors and a positive fairness opinion from PI Financial Corp., recommended that Alpha shareholders accept the enhanced offer from Tecpetrol Investments S.L. ("Tecpetrol") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Alpha at a price of C$1.48 per share in cash (the "Offer"). Tecpetrol welcomes the Board's decision and urges Alpha shareholders to tender their Alpha shares immediately in order to crystallize a significant premium for their shares. All shares must be submitted in advance of 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on 3 October 2023. We note that shareholders using a broker will have an earlier expiry and encourage shareholder to submit immediately.

It is a non-waivable condition of the Offer that there be validly deposited under the Offer more than 50% of the outstanding Alpha shares, excluding Alpha shares owned by Tecpetrol and its joint actors. If this legally required minimum tender condition is not satisfied by the expiry time of 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on 3 October 2023, no Alpha shares will be acquired by Tecpetrol and Alpha shareholders will not be able to participate in the Offer. Accordingly, Alpha shareholders are urged to promptly tender their shares under the Offer prior to the expiry time, as there can be no assurance that the Offer will be extended if this non-waivable minimum tender condition is not satisfied. Alpha shareholders should be aware that the mandatory 10-day extension of the Offer in the event that Tecpetrol takes up and pays for shares only applies if the minimum tender condition is satisfied – Alpha shareholders should tender today and not wait.

Shareholders who have questions or require assistance in tendering their Alpha shares may contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group, the Depositary and Information Agent for the Offer, by telephone toll-free inside North America at 1-877-452-7184, or outside North America at 1-416-304-0211, or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com.

Shareholders whose shares are registered in the name of an investment advisor, stock broker, bank, trust company or other intermediary should immediately contact that intermediary for assistance if they wish to accept the Offer so that the necessary steps can be taken to enable the deposit of such shares under the Offer. Intermediaries likely have established tendering cut-off times that are prior to the expiry time. Shareholders must instruct their intermediaries promptly if they wish to tender.

Tecpetrol encourages Alpha shareholders to read the full details of the Offer and other important information set forth in the Notice of Variation filed on 22 September 2023, which should be read in conjunction with the take-over bid circular dated 8 June 2023 and related offer documents. These materials, which contain information on how to tender to the Offer, are available on SEDAR+ under Alpha's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Tecpetrol's Energy Transition Unit is Techint Group's dedicated business unit responsible for advancing its position in the global energy transition through investments in decarbonized energy sources, carriers and technologies, with the objective of contributing to a significant reduction in the carbon footprint. As part of this initiative through its subsidiary Techenergy Lithium S.A., Tecpetrol has built a lithium processing pilot plant in northern Argentina engineered for scale, which supports a production flowsheet involving direct lithium extraction. For additional information on Tecpetrol, please visit its website at https://www.tecpetrol.com/en.

The Techint Group is a global conglomerate with diversified business lines in steelmaking, complex infrastructure construction, design and construction of industrial plans and machinery, technologies for the metals and mining industries, oil and gas exploration and production and research-oriented health facilities. Through our six main companies – Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN), Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX), Techint Engineering & Construction, Tenova, Tecpetrol and Humanitas – the Techint Group operates on six continents, employs 79,300 employees and generates over US$33 billion in annual revenue. We have an extensive track record of completing large transactions in industrial and extractive sectors around the globe, including in Canada, and in navigating complex regulatory frameworks. For additional information on the Techint Group, please visit its website at https://www.techintgroup.com/en.

