Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 07 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:31 Cercasi sperma uomo non vaccinato contro Covid, boom di richieste sui social

13:21 Scuola, da manovra a rinnovo contratti: 17 novembre Cgil e Uil in piazza

13:18 Fisco, Cuzzilla (Cida): "Aiutare chi veramente ha bisogno cercando gli evasori"

13:14 Carlo III, oggi il primo 'King speech' da sovrano

13:11 Inaugurata 80esima edizione Eicma, per il Salone della Moto a Milano 2036 marchi da 45 paesi

13:09 Previdenza, Itinerari previdenziali: 48,68 mld euro disavanzo bilancio pensionistico

13:04 Migranti in Germania, accordo tra Scholz e premier regionali: in cosa consiste

13:03 Milan-Psg oggi, rossoneri in corsa per ottavi di Champions se...

11:57 Roma, anziano investito da 90enne in piazza Sempione: è grave

11:08 'I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone' vincono gli ascolti di lunedì 6 novembre

10:51 Londra 2024, Alex Schwazer ci sarà? Al Grande Fratello inquilini pensano a sciopero fame

10:21 Israele, un mese fa l'attacco di Hamas tra morti e ostaggi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Trina Solar wins prestigious international design award for Vertex S+

07 novembre 2023 | 13.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANGZHOU, China, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar has won the 2024 German Design Award for its Vertex S n-type dual-glass rooftop PV module series in the 'Excellent Product Design' category.

The German Design Award, founded by the German Design Council in 1953, is one of the world's most prestigious design awards. Only works that have passed the review or recommendation of the German Design Committee can be nominated, and most of the nominated works are international design award-winning designs, also known as "winners among winners".

The recognition of the Vertex S+ modules' design and aesthetic value by the German Design Awards follows the success of Trina Solar's Vertex S module, which won the Red Dot Design Award, the international industrial design award known as the "Oscar" of the design world, last year.

Winning the German Design Award is not only confirmation of the creative design and performance of our module, but recognition of the entire concept of our Black Aesthetics range, which Vertex S+ is part of.

Trina Solar presents the perfect Black Aesthetics in every detail to a high standard. High uniformity between all cells, between cells and frames, and between modules ensures the integrity in building exterior design. The Black Aesthetics modules create more visual quality for users on their rooftops and promote the aesthetic experience of solar energy into thousands of homes worldwide.

Trina Solar launched the Vertex S+ dual-glass module series for rooftops in February, setting off a new round of PV aesthetics innovation in the global middle- and high-end residential market. Based on 210mm rectangular silicon wafer (210R) cell technology, this series of modules is combined with n-type i-TOPCon advanced technology, providing highest power, efficiency, and guaranteed lifetime power output. Its triple-cut cells have been designed for electrical compatibility with 99% of mainstream inverters, thus seamlessly integrating with existing system components. The 1.6+1.6mm lightweight dual-glass structure ensures ultra-high reliability and safety of the module, while maintaining the same low weight as comparable standard backsheet products.

Inheriting Trina Solar's exclusive aesthetic black design, the NEG9RC.27 Clear Black module is the Vertex S+ series' flagship product. It comes with black cells and a black frame. It incorporates bifacial cell technology with transparent encapsulation for additional power gain from the back side of the module, making it a universal premium solution for any type of residential and commercial rooftops. Additionally, it is perfect for specific application settings such as carports, public spaces, and agricultural projects.

On the other hand, the monofacial NEG9R.28 Vertex S+ module comes with a white encapsulant for top rated power output of up to 450Wp, thus maximizing performance on limited rooftop spaces.

The innovative Vertex S+ product series brings users a richer range of choices to customise and add more aesthetic possibilities to their roofs.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trina-solar-wins-prestigious-international-design-award-for-vertex-s-301979932.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Energia Ambiente Ambiente Altro Energia Economia_E_Finanza Trina Solar has won Trina Solar wins prestigious won Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
Milan-Psg, scontri tra tifosi: guerriglia urbana su Navigli
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Ocse: reddito reale famiglie italiane cala dello 0,3%
News to go
Maneskin trionfano anche agli Mtv European Music Awards 2023
News to go
Israele-Hamas, Iran contro gli Usa: "Sostengono massacro"
News to go
Frutta e verdura, +20% prezzi in un anno
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky e l'invito (ironico) a Trump
News to go
A Nuova Delhi non si respira: smart working e scuole chiuse per ridurre lo smog
News to go
Serie A, stasera i due posticipi
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Milano, sequestrati oltre 10 milioni a società armamento ferroviario per frode
News to go
Premierato infiamma il dibattito politico


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza