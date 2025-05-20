Deca Announces Agreement with IBM to Bring High-Density Fan-Out Interposer Production to North America

TEMPE, Ariz., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deca Technologies today announced the signing of an agreement with IBM to implement Deca’s M-Series™ and Adaptive Patterning® technologies in IBM’s advanced packaging facility in Bromont, Quebec. Through the agreement, IBM will implement a high-volume manufacturing line with a focus on Deca’s M-Series Fan-out Interposer Technology (MFIT™).

This collaboration builds on IBM’s strategy to develop its advanced packaging capabilities. IBM Canada's plant in Bromont is one of North America’s largest semiconductor assembly and test sites and has been at the forefront of packaging innovation for over five decades. Recent investments to expand the site’s capabilities have positioned it as a critical hub for high-performance packaging and chiplet integration, supporting technologies like MFIT that are essential for AI, HPC, and data center applications.

Deca’s M-Series platform is the highest-volume fan-out packaging technology in the world, with over seven billion M-Series units shipped. MFIT builds on this proven foundation by integrating embedded bridge die for chips’ last processor and memory integration delivering high-density, low-latency connections between chiplets. MFIT provides a cost-effective alternative to full silicon interposers, offering improved signal integrity, greater design flexibility, and the scalable format needed for ever-larger AI, HPC, and data center devices.

This cooperation reflects the shared commitment of IBM and Deca to advance the next generation of semiconductor packaging. By combining IBM’s advanced packaging capabilities with Deca’s proven technology, the two companies are expanding the global supply chain for the future of high-performance chiplet integration and advanced computing systems.

“Advanced packaging and chiplet technology are critical for faster, more efficient computing solutions in the age of AI. Deca will help ensure IBM’s Bromont facility remains at the forefront of these innovations, strengthening our commitment to helping our clients bring products to market faster and deliver better performance for AI and data-heavy applications,” said Scott Sikorski, Head of Business Development for Chiplets & Advanced Packaging at IBM.

“IBM’s rich history in semiconductor innovation and advanced packaging makes them an ideal partner to bring MFIT to high-volume production,” said Tim Olson, Founder and CEO of Deca. “We are thrilled to be working together to bring this advanced interposer technology to the North American ecosystem.”

About Deca Technologies

Deca is a leading provider of advanced-packaging technology to the semiconductor industry with M-Series™ fan-out technology and Adaptive Patterning®. Deca’s first generation technologies delivered exceptional quality and reliability, leading it to become the highest volume fan-out in the industry with over seven billion devices shipped to leading smartphones around the world. With the growth of Gen 2 aimed at chiplets and heterogeneous integration, Deca’s technologies are emerging as key industry standards for the future. For more information, visit www.thinkdeca.com.

