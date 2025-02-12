72% of executives plan to embrace AI in 2025, with a quarter targeting AI for specialized tasks like translation

New report from DeepL dives into the state of enterprise AI adoption worldwide and the game-changing potential of Language AI for global businesses

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepL, a leading global Language AI company, today unveiled its latest white paper, "The language revolution: how AI improves the way businesses communicate." Based on findings from a new DeepL survey of EMEA and US business leaders, as well as external sources, the report explores the intersection of language and AI in business, covering critical topics ranging from global corporate AI adoption trends, to the financial impact of poor communication on international businesses, and the real-world impact and value of Language AI tools.

"English has become the go-to language for international business, but the reality is that only about 20% of the world's population speaks it fluently," said Jarek Kutylowski, CEO and Founder, DeepL. "This has a significant impact on global businesses and professionals – over half of C-level leaders spend more than an hour each day dealing with ineffective communication, a challenge that also extends to other management and leadership levels. To address this, what we're seeing through our research is that businesses are increasingly turning to AI solutions – 72% are planning to integrate AI into daily operations, with 25% targeting specific tasks such as translation in 2025."

Report highlights include:

"In order to communicate with people from other countries, naturally, we have to use English, and it's always urgent. It used to take staff up to half a day to translate a document created in Japanese into English. Now that we are using DeepL, we can do this task very fast," said Shoji Otsubo, Senior Manager, Panasonic Connect.

Since its inception in 2017, DeepL has become the go-to Language AI provider for businesses around the world, offering cutting-edge translation and writing solutions that are a critical investment for international business growth, addressing communication challenges across various domains. DeepL's rapid growth and demand worldwide are also reflected by its rapidly-expanding customer network, which now includes over 100,000+ businesses, governments and other organizations worldwide including 50% of the Fortune 500.

Access the full report here . To try out DeepL's industry-leading AI translation and writing tools for your business, visit www.deepl.com.

MethodologyAs a part of DeepL's ongoing effort to analyze industry-specific and regional trends in AI adoption, Infuse Media conducted a survey in October 2024 on behalf of DeepL. The research targeted 780 decision makers with senior titles (Head, Director, VP, C-level) in key leadership roles in Marketing, Product, IT, Finance, and more from industries such as retail, manufacturing, professional services, and legal. The participants were located in EMEA and the US.

About DeepL

DeepL is on a mission to break down language barriers for businesses everywhere. Over 100,000 businesses and governments and millions of individuals across 228 global markets trust DeepL's Language AI platform for human-like translation in both written and spoken formats, as well as natural, improved writing. Designed with enterprise security in mind, companies around the world leverage DeepL's AI solutions that are specifically tuned for language to transform business communications, expand markets and improve productivity. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jaroslaw (Jarek) Kutylowski, DeepL today has over 1,000 passionate employees and is supported by world-renowned investors including Benchmark, IVP and Index Ventures.

