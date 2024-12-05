87% of legal industry users say DeepL's Language AI platform helps them work faster, finds new research

DeepL unveils new report on the state of AI within the legal sector, including industry trends, challenges, and what's ahead in 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepL, a leading global Language AI company, today unveiled its latest white paper, AI and Law: Unlocking Global Success" diving into the groundbreaking ways AI is transforming the future of the legal profession in 2025 and beyond. Drawing on new research from DeepL, the white paper provides a comprehensive analysis of AI in the legal industry and offers insights into future trends to help legal professionals stay ahead in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

"In today's fast-paced and increasingly global legal market, AI tools are becoming indispensable, transforming various aspects of legal work, including document generation, review and translation. This frees up time for more impactful work," said Frankie Williams, Chief Legal Officer at DeepL. "For example, AI-powered translation and writing solutions like DeepL have a proven track record of reducing costs and enhancing collaboration across teams and clients. Our latest research found that 87% of global legal users–including law firms, legal tech companies, and in-house teams–say DeepL helps them work faster, from streamlining document translation to ensuring content accuracy and improving their communication and writing 1 ."

Report highlights include:

"In 25 years practicing as a tech lawyer, the actual speed and level of transformation of our working environment is without example. AI support is key to maintain our competitiveness, including legally safe and technically accurate translations," said Dr. Axel Freiherr von dem Bussche, LL.M. (L.S.E.), CIPP/E, Partner at Taylor Wessing, a DeepL customer.

Since its inception in 2017, DeepL has become a go-to Language AI provider for the legal sector, offering specialized AI translation solutions for both written and spoken content, as well as advanced writing and editing tools. These solutions have become essential for law firms, legal tech companies, and in-house legal teams, addressing communication challenges across a variety of areas such as legal documentation, client correspondence, and internal collaboration. In addition, DeepL offers a range of advanced, enterprise-grade security features including TLS encryption and text deletion for paid users, providing the highest level of data security.

Access the full report here. To try out DeepL's industry-leading AI translation and writing tools, visit www.deepl.com.

About DeepLDeepL is on a mission to break down language barriers for businesses everywhere. Over 100,000 customers and millions of individuals across 228 global markets trust DeepL's Language AI platform for human-like translation in both written and spoken formats, as well as natural, improved writing. Designed with enterprise security in mind, companies around the world leverage DeepL's AI solutions, specifically tuned for language, to transform business communication, expand markets, and improve productivity. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jaroslaw "Jarek" Kutylowski, DeepL now has over 1,000 passionate employees and is supported by world-renowned investors including Benchmark, IVP, and Index Ventures.

