Abu Dhabi Celebrates its Starring Role in F1: The Movie at Yas Marina Circuit

ABU DHABI, UAE, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the regional premiere of F1: The Movie which took place in a showstopping setting at Yas Marina Circuit, a special "Making Of" video has been released, with highlights and cast and crew comments on how some of the most adrenaline-charged scenes were captured during the 2024 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Celebrating Abu Dhabi's starring role in the film's creation and bringing the story full circle, the footage and images follows a red-carpet premiere event which was held on a custom-built cinema set directly on the circuit, transporting guests into the heart of the film, a real-life location that served as both a key filming ground and a central narrative backdrop.

Newly released behind-the-scenes images and footage reveal the scale and ambition of the Abu Dhabi shoot, featuring exclusive interviews with director Joseph Kosinski, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and lead actor Brad Pitt as they reflect on their experience filming in the UAE capital. Kosinski described it as a "privilege to film in Abu Dhabi," citing its stunning locations, unwavering support, and the warmth of the people as key factors that made it a special place to create. Bruckheimer praised the "phenomenal cooperation" from local partners and expressed deep appreciation for the effort that brought the film's vision to life. Pitt added simply, "Abu Dhabi is so awesome," capturing the cast's appreciation for the unique setting and experience.

F1: The Movie, which is showing in cinemas now, was shot in Abu Dhabi on three separate occasions, totalling 29 filming days across iconic sites including Yas Marina Circuit, Zayed International Airport, and twofour54 Studios. Key racing sequences were shot live during the Grand Prix, a cinematic first showcasing and a testament to city's ability to enable groundbreaking storytelling.

The project was made possible through the close collaboration of the Creative Media Authority (CMA), Abu Dhabi Film Commission (ADFC), and local production partner Epic Films. More than 280 local crew members supported the shoot, alongside 15 UAE-based interns, who were embedded within the international production team to gain hands-on experience.

The production further underscores Abu Dhabi's growing reputation as a world-class hub for cinematic storytelling. With its iconic architecture, seamless production support, infrastructure, and production rebates, the Emirate has already attracted major global franchises including Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One and Dune: Part Two and continues to rise as a destination of choice for international filmmakers.

Mohamed Dobay, Acting Director General of the Creative Media Authority, commented: "From production to premiere, Abu Dhabi has played a signature role in bringing this story to life. This project is a milestone for our filmmaking ecosystem, from the scale of the collaboration to the depth of local talent involved. Hosting the premiere on the circuit is a proud moment for the Emirate."

Sameer Al Jaberi, Head of Abu Dhabi Film Commission, added: "This film demonstrates the full scope of what Abu Dhabi offers as a global production destination. From live Grand Prix shoots to seamless logistics and a deeply skilled local crew, F1: The Movie is a prime example of how our rebate programme and ecosystem can support world-class filmmaking from start to finish."

The Abu Dhabi premiere experience featured a specially curated guest journey, including Formula 1 racing simulators, a close-up viewing of the official APXGP car, and exclusive access to props from the film, such as the helmet and racing suit featured on screen, further transporting attendees into the world of F1: The Movie.

The event marked the conclusion the film's global rollout, marking a full-circle moment at one of its most iconic filming locations. F1: The Movie was produced by Apple Studios in collaboration with Formula 1 Management, the FIA, and all 10 Formula 1 teams, and is distributed globally by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film is now screening in cinemas worldwide.

