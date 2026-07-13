ACE Money Transfer and Visa Announce Strategic Collaboration

LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 July 2026 - ACE Money Transfer, a leading global remittance provider, today announced a strategic collaboration with Visa, a world leader in digital payments.

As part of the collaboration, ACE Money Transfer will work with Visa to promote Account Funding Transactions (AFTs), supporting a faster and more seamless money transfer experience. The initiative reflects both organisations' shared commitment to enhancing the efficiency, security, and reliability of international payments.

By combining ACE Money Transfer's expertise in global remittances with Visa's extensive payments network, the collaboration aims to support secure digital payment experiences while creating greater convenience for customers sending money to family and friends around the world.

"Visa's AFT capability strengthens the infrastructure underpinning every card-funded transfer on our platform. This is about building a payments stack that performs for our customers, and for the corridors we serve." said Rehan Ashraf, Head of Payments and Banking Infrastructure at ACE Money Transfer. "Our collaboration with Visa represents an important step in strengthening our payment capabilities. By working closely with Visa to support Account Funding Transactions, we are enhancing the way customers fund their transfers while continuing to invest in secure, reliable and efficient payment experiences".

Olga Ovchinnikova, VP Head of Visa Direct Europe, said, "As demand for digital cross-border payments grows, collaboration across the payments ecosystem is more important than ever. By expanding our work with ACE Money Transfer across Visa Direct capabilities, we're helping enable secure, seamless and reliable money movement for customers around the world. Together, we're making it easier for ACE customers to fund and send transfers efficiently, helping meet the needs of individuals and families who rely on fast, convenient cross-border payments."

The collaboration also reflects both organisations' commitment to driving greater adoption of digital payment solutions and supporting the continued evolution of international money movement through trusted technology, strong collaboration, and shared innovation.

About ACE Money Transfer

ACE Money Transfer is a global remittance provider regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Since 2002, it has grown into a trusted name for millions of customers worldwide, enabling people to send money securely, quickly, and at low cost to support their families and communities back home.

The company operates under strong regulatory oversight, through its locally regulated and registered entities, authorised as a Payment Institution by the FCA in the UK, licensed by the Central Bank of Ireland, regulated by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF), Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) and registered with AUSTRAC in Australia. With operations spanning dozens of sending countries and over a hundred receiving destinations, ACE continues to expand its global reach while keeping customer convenience, transparency, and innovation at the heart of its services.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

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Media Contact

Name: Sami Ullah Baig

Designation: PR and Liaison Lead

Email: sami.ullah@acemoneytransfer.com

Phone No: +923443444431

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