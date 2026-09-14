ACTO Named Among Everest Group's Top 50™ Pharmaceutical Technology Providers for 2026

Recognition underscores ACTO's leadership in AI-powered field excellence and agentic AI purpose-built for Life Sciences

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACTO, uniting human intelligence with empathetic AI in Life Sciences, today announced its inclusion in Everest Group's Top 50™ Pharmaceutical Technology Providers for 2026, a global ranking of leading technology providers serving the pharmaceutical value chain.

Everest Group's Top 50™ research provides an objective view of the pharmaceutical technology landscape while highlighting key trends including agentic AI, cloud-native capabilities, and strategic partnerships. ACTO's inclusion comes as pharmaceutical companies accelerate investment in technologies that improve commercial and medical execution. Everest Group points to growing demand for omnichannel enablement, customer data unification, and AI-supported personalization across HCP and stakeholder engagement.

"As pharmaceutical enterprises shift from stand-alone workflow digitization toward connected, AI-enabled execution, they are prioritizing technology platforms that can integrate fragmented data and systems while maintaining the governance, traceability, and compliance required in regulated environments," says Durga Ambati, Vice President at Everest Group. "ACTO has established a differentiated position in life sciences field excellence through sustained AI investments spanning knowledge assistance, simulated coaching, and agentic workflow automation. Integrations with platforms such as Veeva and Salesforce further strengthen its position within the broader commercial technology ecosystem. These capabilities have contributed to ACTO's recognition among Everest Group's Top 50™ Pharmaceutical Technology Providers 2026."

The report also highlights the rapid shift toward agentic AI, as pharmaceutical technology moves beyond copilots to goal-driven agents that can orchestrate multi-step workflows across systems under strict controls. Commercial and medical engagement are among the early areas of deployment.

This shift aligns directly with ACTO's strategy. Exclusively focused on Life Sciences, ACTO combines its AI-native Field Excellence Platform with role-based SuperAgents purpose-built to augment customer-facing professionals and help them operate with greater efficiency, confidence, and impact.

"We are incredibly grateful to Everest Group for recognizing ACTO among the world's leading pharmaceutical technology providers," said Parth Khanna, Co-founder and CEO of ACTO. "Life Sciences has been our exclusive focus from day one, giving us a deep understanding of the people, workflows, systems, and regulatory realities that make this industry unique. We've built that expertise into our AI-native platform and role-based agentic AI designed to elevate people and accelerate execution. This recognition validates our strategy and strengthens our commitment to continuous innovation as we help define the future of field excellence in Life Sciences."

The Everest Group Top 50™ research evaluates providers based on a weighted composite score across four parameters:

To read the full Everest Group report, visit: Top 50™ Pharmaceutical Technology Providers 2026.

To see how ACTO improves field readiness, operational efficiency, and customer engagement, contact us or visit our booth (#508) this week at Fierce Pharma Week in Philadelphia.

Visit www.acto.com, or follow ACTO on LinkedIn for the latest company announcements and news.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

About ACTO

Trusted by 14 of the top 50 pharmaceutical companies, high-growth biotechs, and leading medtech organizations, ACTO is redefining how therapies reach patients after regulatory approval. We unite human intelligence with empathetic AI through our AI-powered Field Excellence Platform and AI SuperAgents to accelerate product launches, strengthen field execution, and deepen customer engagement. By elevating training and coaching while agentifying up to 30% of the work embedded in customer-facing roles, ACTO frees teams to focus on what matters most: human connection, judgment, and strategic execution. Built to meet the industry's highest regulatory standards, ACTO is FDA 21 CFR Part 11 validated and SOC 2 Type II certified. Learn more at www.acto.com.

Media Contact: Sherri Walkenhorst, sherriw@connectmarketing.com, (801) 373-7888

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