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Aeson Power Showcases Advanced Sodium-Ion Auxiliary Battery Solutions at Automechanika Frankfurt 2026

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09 settembre 2026 | 10.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeson Power, a leading Australian brand in sodium-ion battery technology, is showcasing its automotive battery portfolio at Automechanika Frankfurt 2026. In addition to its sodium-ion starting and start-stop battery solutions widely deployed in the aftermarket, Aeson Power is jointly exhibiting sodium-ion auxiliary battery solutions for electric vehicles and commercial vehicles

At the show, Aeson Power is engaging with automotive OEMs, suppliers, distributors and aftermarket partners, with discussions focusing on sodium-ion solutions for starting, start-stop and auxiliary power applications across vehicle platforms.

Sodium-Ion Technology for Automotive Applications

Aeson Power's sodium-ion starter and start-stop batteries are designed to deliver instant cranking power, rapid charging and strong cold-cranking performance in a lightweight design. With wide-temperature performance and a service life exceeding three times that of conventional lead-acid batteries in start-stop applications, these batteries are designed to support starting reliability, fast energy recovery and long-term durability. This product series has achieved scaled delivery in the aftermarket, with over 100,000 units on the road and sales across more than 30 countries, establishing itself as an ideal replacement for lead-acid batteries.

The company is also presenting sodium-ion auxiliary battery solutions for EVs and commercial vehicles, providing low-voltage auxiliary and backup power for vehicle systems during parking and other periods when the main engine is not operating.

"Sodium-ion technology offers broader potential for automotive applications beyond conventional starting batteries," said Shirley Zhang, General Manager of Aeson Power. "Its characteristics make it well suited to auxiliary and backup power applications. Considering its potential advantages in cost, performance and sustainability, we believe sodium-ion technology can play an important role in next-generation automotive low-voltage systems."

OEM Partnership and Market Expansion

Building on its aftermarket track record, Aeson Power is expanding into the front-load OEM market with Xupai Group, leveraging more than 30 years of battery industry experience. The collaboration brings together expertise in battery R&D, BMS, testing and system integration to develop production-ready solutions for EV auxiliary and internal combustion vehicle start-stop systems. Strong interest at Automechanika Frankfurt 2026 is further accelerating this momentum.

About Aeson Power

Aeson Power is an Australian pioneer in next-generation battery technology, serving global automotive markets with advanced sodium-ion solutions. Aeson Power designs, develops, and markets high-reliability battery for automotive, energy storage, and more.

For more information, visit www.aesonpower.com

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