circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 13 Maggio 2025
Aggiornato: 09:42
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

AIKO's INFINITE Modules Surpass 1GW Milestone New Orders Across Europe

13 maggio 2025 | 05.20
LETTURA: 1 minuti

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIKO, a global leader in solar innovation and high-efficiency N-Type ABC technology, is proud to announce over 1GW of new orders signed for its third-generation INFINITE modules during Intersolar Europe 2025. This surge in demand not only reflects AIKO's growing brand recognition and partner loyalty across the region, but also underscores the exceptional market enthusiasm for the INFINITE series.

Building on its groundbreaking N-Type ABC technology, AIKO's INFINITE series features a +4.8% larger light-receiving area compared to TOPCon, enabled by ZeroGap cell layout and InvisiRibbon technology, setting a new benchmark for next-generation solar modules. Delivering 30–40W more power than TOPCon in standard size, the INFINITE series combines a pure full-black, grid-free aesthetic with intelligent shading optimization and unparalleled durability, ensuring superior micro-crack resistance and high temperature restriction.

At Intersolar Europe 2025, this strong market momentum culminated in a series of high-profile partnership agreements signed directly at the AIKO booth. Leading distribution and installation partners from across Europe confirmed significant new orders for the INFINITE modules, reaffirming their confidence in the product's efficiency, aesthetics, and commercial value, showcasing the widespread trust and excitement around AIKO's third-generation technology across diverse European markets.

As the global solar industry accelerates towards higher efficiency and smarter solutions, AIKO remains at the forefront of technological advancement. The success of INFINITE modules marks another key step in AIKO's mission to empower the transition to a carbon-free society.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2685886/F318C964_559F_4243_BB80_FA4635778466.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aikos-infinite-modules-surpass-1gw-milestone-new-orders-across-europe-302453234.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Energia ICT Ambiente Ambiente Energia AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Energia, Unimpresa: le aziende italiane pagano il 47% in più rispetto al resto d'Europa
News to go
Trump: "Ridurrò i prezzi dei farmaci fino all'80%"
Internazionali, frecce tricolori sopra il Foro Italico - Video
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Italia primo produttore di riso in Europa, salgono le esportazioni
Papa Leone XIV, l'appello a San Pietro: "Ci sia il miracolo della pace" - Video
News to go
Influenza in Italia, numeri record per la stagione 2024-2025
Arena di Verona, centinaia di bambini da tutta Italia cantano il Va' pensiero - Video
News to go
Papa Prevost, oggi prima messa con i cardinali nella Cappella Sistina
Marina Berlusconi: "Preoccupata per quello che fa Trump" - Video
Fumata bianca, eletto il nuovo Papa: le campane e la festa a San Pietro - Video
Papa Leone XIV, il cardinale Prevost eletto Pontefice: le videonews dal nostro inviato


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza