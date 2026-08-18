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Aitech Announces New U-C6850 SOSA-Aligned Rugged High-Speed Ethernet Switch/Router for Defense and Aerospace Systems

18 agosto 2026 | 09.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aitech, a global leader in AI-powered rugged embedded computing and connectivity systems for defense and space applications, today announced the new U-C6850 10/40GbE Fully Managed Ethernet Switch/Router, a SOSA®-aligned, high-speed, flexible and secure Ethernet connectivity solution for military and aerospace systems.

As its first SOSA-aligned Ethernet Switch/Router, Aitech is expanding its portfolio of high-speed connectivity solutions for military and aerospace platforms to support a more modular, interoperable and future-ready approach to defense system design.

"The new SOSA-aligned U-C6850 Ethernet Switch provides the high-speed networking backbone needed to connect compute resources, sensors and communications systems while supporting the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) architectures defense customers need," said Alex Trigoub, product manager, Aitech. "By enabling seamless integration into open architectures, the U-C6850 helps customers modernize legacy platforms with advanced networking technology, accelerate technology insertion and reduce lifecycle risks associated with proprietary systems."

The U-C6850 is based on an advanced and flexible Layer2/Layer3 (L2/L3) Ethernet switch and packet processor and offers up to 320 Gbps of total switching capacity, through configurations supporting up to 8x 40GbE or 32x 10GbE Ethernet interfaces, for data-intensive defense applications. By enabling high-speed data exchange across compute, sensors and communications networks, the new U-C6850 enables high-speed, low-latency video and data processing capabilities across modern sensor fusion architectures.

In addition to its networking performance, the U-C6850 supports SWaP-C optimization by delivering high bandwidth and port density with relatively low power consumption, helping defense contractors and system integrators maximize performance while minimizing size, weight, power and lifecycle costs.

The U-C6850 complements the M622 10/40GbE Ethernet Switch/Router on an XMC form factor, giving Aitech customers two available SWaP-C optimized high-speed connectivity form factors depending on the number of required Ethernet ports and the target system architecture: a fully managed Switch/Router on an XMC or a fully managed 3U SOSA-aligned board.

The new rugged Ethernet Switch/Router is designed for military and aerospace platforms that rely on fast, reliable movement of data across distributed mission systems and high-performance computing environments where bandwidth and low latency are crucial. Its SOSA-aligned architecture makes it particularly well suited for technology refresh and modernization initiatives where system integrators need to upgrade networking, sensor processing and mission computing capabilities within existing aircraft, ground vehicles, naval platforms while minimizing redesign efforts.

Key features include:

Availability and Technical DetailsThe U-C6850 is now available for mission development. For more information, visit Aitech's website.   

About AitechAitech Rugged Group, Inc. ("Aitech") is the world's first independent, open-systems COTS/MOTS innovator, offering rugged boards and subsystems that serve as the building blocks for integrated computing and networking solutions. With a portfolio of SOSA-aligned SBCs, high-performance AI-enabled GPGPUs and Ethernet switches, Aitech enables defense customers to build comprehensive, high-performance mission computing architectures from a single trusted supplier.

With more than 40 years of experience in aerospace, defense, and space, Aitech delivers mission-proven, customizable solutions across sea, land, air, and space domains. Customers include Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T), Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, NASA, Northrop Grumman, Rafael, and Virgin Galactic.

Aitech is committed to building a better tomorrow with reliable, cost-effective embedded systems engineered for the most demanding missions. For more information, visit www.aitechsystems.com.

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