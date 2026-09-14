Aitech Introduces New C165 Rugged Single Board Computer to Help Defense Programs Build and Modernize Fielded VME Systems

New 6U VME SBC Delivers Modern Intel Computing and Graphics, SWaP Optimization and Secure High-Capacity Storage While Preserving Existing Infrastructure and Reducing Modernization Risk

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (AFA Air, Space & Cyber Conference, Booth MB400) -- Aitech, a global leader in AI-powered rugged embedded computing and connectivity solutions for defense and space applications, today announced the C165 Rugged 6U VME Single Board Computer (SBC), helping defense and aerospace organizations build or modernize mission-critical systems while preserving proven VME infrastructure already deployed across air, land and naval platforms.

As military programs face increasing pressure to improve performance, strengthen cybersecurity and address component obsolescence, many continue to rely on fielded VME architectures that remain operationally effective but cannot easily absorb the cost, schedule disruption and technical risk of a complete platform redesign. The C165 enables program teams to modernize computing capabilities within existing systems, extending platform life and accelerating technology refresh efforts without requiring migration to a new architecture.

Aitech is showcasing the new C165 SBC, along with its mission-ready computing and connectivity solutions that help modernize air, space and defense platforms, at the Air & Space Forces Association Air, Space & Cyber Conference from Sept. 14-16 in National Harbor, Maryland in booth MB400.

"Defense customers need practical modernization solutions that improve mission capability while minimizing program risk," said Alex Trigoub, product manager, Aitech. "The C165 delivers modern, power-optimized Intel processing, powerful integrated GPU, advanced cybersecurity, versatile I/O and high-capacity secure storage in a rugged 6U VME form factor, allowing customers to enhance performance, address obsolescence challenges and extend the operational life of deployed systems without re-architecting their platforms, while also minimizing upgrade and operational costs."

The C165 reflects Aitech's commitment to helping customers modernize and sustain mission-critical systems through a combination of proven technology assets, mission-specific engineering expertise and long-term lifecycle support. As a pin-compatible successor to Aitech's C164 and C163 SBCs, the C165 provides an efficient upgrade path that helps customers manage technology obsolescence while preserving past investments in qualified hardware, software and platform infrastructure.

Built on the SWaP-optimized 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1185GRE Tiger Lake UP3 processor with integrated Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, the C165 delivers significantly higher compute and graphics performance than previous-generation VME solutions. It enables system integrators to support increasingly demanding workloads, including mission computing, ISR processing, video analytics and sensor-driven applications, while maintaining compatibility with existing VME deployments.

Beyond performance gains, the C165 addresses the growing cybersecurity and data management requirements of modern defense programs. The board supports up to 32GB of LPDDR4X memory and up to 4TB of secure NVMe storage while incorporating Aitech's AiSecure™ cybersecurity framework, including TPM 2.0, Secure Boot, Intel Boot Guard, encrypted storage and secure erase capabilities to help protect mission-critical data and system integrity.

Key Features

Availability and Technical DetailsThe C165 is now available for mission development and platform modernization programs.For more information, visit Aitech's website.

About AitechAitech Rugged Group, Inc. ("Aitech") develops and delivers mission-critical electronics that equip defense and space organizations with faster insights, greater reliability, and the technology advantage needed to succeed in every domain. As the world's first independent provider of open-systems COTS and MOTS embedded computing solutions, Aitech combines proven computing building blocks, application-specific engineering, and long-term lifecycle support to solve complex hardware challenges.

With a portfolio of SOSA-aligned single-board computers, AI-enabled GPGPUs, rugged networking solutions, and integrated mission computing platforms, Aitech helps accelerate defense modernization while reducing program risk and complexity. For more than 40 years, Aitech has delivered mission-proven solutions across sea, land, air, and space domains. Customers include Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T), Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, NASA, Northrop Grumman, Rafael, and Virgin Galactic.

Aitech is built for your mission. For more information, visit www.aitechsystems.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aitech-introduces-new-c165-rugged-single-board-computer-to-help-defense-programs-build-and-modernize-fielded-vme-systems-302874941.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.