circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 15 Maggio 2025
Aggiornato: 15:37
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Alamar Biosciences Expands NULISAseq™ CNS Disease Panel 120 with Groundbreaking Blood-Based Brain-Derived pTau Assays

15 maggio 2025 | 15.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

First-of-its-kind panel includes brain-derived pTau217, pTau181, pTau231, and total tau assays to advance neurodegenerative disease research

FREMONT, Calif., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamar Biosciences, a company powering precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease, today announced the expansion of its NULISAseq™ CNS Disease Panel 120 to include novel assays for brain-derived phosphorylated tau (pTau) proteins. The enhanced panel now features brain-derived pTau217, pTau181, pTau231, and total tau (tTau) protein measured directly from blood samples—delivering unprecedented sensitivity and specificity for the study of neurodegenerative diseases.

Phosphorylated tau has emerged as a critical biomarker for early detection and monitoring of Alzheimer's disease and other tauopathies. The new additions to the CNS Disease 120 Panel are specifically designed to detect brain-derived forms of pTau, overcoming the limitations of current assays that cannot distinguish between peripheral and central tau species. This allows for the simultaneous measurement of two suites of multiple pTaus and tTau species, one specific for brain-derived and one combining brain- and peripheral tissue-derived Tau species.

"Researchers have long sought a reliable, blood-based solution to track brain-derived tau pathology," said Dr. Yuling Luo, CEO, Founder and Chairman of Alamar Biosciences. "By integrating assays for pTau217, pTau181, pTau231, and total tau into our NULISAseq CNS Disease 120 Panel, we are enabling scientists to explore the full spectrum of tau pathology with exceptional sensitivity and throughput. This advancement is poised to accelerate biomarker-driven research and drug development in Alzheimer's Disease and related neurodegenerative disorders."

"The ability to detect brain-derived pTau species directly from blood represents a transformative step in the early detection and monitoring of Alzheimer's Disease (AD) and related disorders," said Nicholas Ashton, Ph.D., Director of Neurodegenerative Biomarker Research at Banner Health. "Until now, we've been unable to differentiate between brain-derived and peripheral pTaus in a multiplexed manner. Recent evidence has underlined the importance of being able to detect brain-derived pTau for greater specificity for AD. Alamar's new CNS panel offers an unprecedented opportunity to further improve the diagnostic accuracy and clinical utilities of these biomarkers, which will dramatically impact patient care and clinical research."

Alamar Biosciences remains committed to partnering with the neuroscience community to unlock biomarker insights that drive earlier diagnosis, patient stratification, and therapeutic monitoring.

For more information about the NULISAseq CNS Disease Panel 120 and Alamar Biosciences' portfolio of proteomic solutions, visit www.alamarbio.com.

About Alamar Biosciences, Inc.

Alamar Biosciences is a privately held life sciences company with a mission to power precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease. The company's proprietary NULISA Platform along with the ARGO™ HT System work seamlessly with the latest advances in genomics to achieve single digit attomolar detection sensitivity, greatly surpassing the most sensitive protein detection technology on the market today. For more information, please visit alamarbio.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2687971/Brain_FINAL_Alpha_WebHome_500px.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1810182/Alamar_Logo_WhiteOutline_RGB_4x1_Logo_V1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alamar-biosciences-expands-nulisaseq-cns-disease-panel-120-with-groundbreaking-blood-based-brain-derived-ptau-assays-302456424.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere ICT Chimica_E_Farmacia Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Dipendenti PA, aumenti in busta paga fino a 480 euro in più al mese
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sui negoziati
Magi alla Camera vestito da fantasma, segretario +Europa espulso e portato via di peso - Video
Papa Leone XIV incontra Sinner e scherza: "A Wimbledon mi lascerebbero giocare" - Video
News to go
Oro sempre più costoso, ecco perché e cosa c'entra la Cina
News to go
Terremoto a Napoli e Campi Flegrei, ultime news
News to go
Mercato immobiliare retail, l'andamento in Italia
News to go
Bandiere Blu 2025, ecco le spiagge top in Italia
News to go
Energia, Unimpresa: le aziende italiane pagano il 47% in più rispetto al resto d'Europa
News to go
Trump: "Ridurrò i prezzi dei farmaci fino all'80%"
Internazionali, frecce tricolori sopra il Foro Italico - Video
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news di oggi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza