AN OPEN LETTER FROM ROBERT STRYK TO PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN

THE STRYK DOCTRINE: MODERNIZE, NOT WESTERNIZE

PRESIDENT TRUMP CAN END THIS WAR

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2026/PRNewswire/ --

Dear President Putin:

My name is Robert Stryk. I am an American, the son of a Ukrainian immigrant, and a pacifist who believes the killing of Russians and Ukrainians must end.

I am a libertarian. I believe in the rights of political opposition, religious minorities, and the LGB community. People should be free to speak, worship, disagree, and live the lives they choose. A powerful nation should not fear the freedom of its own citizens.

I also believe President Donald J. Trump is the one leader capable of ending this war.

America does not need Russia to surrender its patriotism, culture, or national identity. The Stryk Doctrine is simple: Modernize, Not Westernize. Russia can embrace prosperity, innovation, and individual opportunity without abandoning what it means to be Russian.

But Ukraine must also have the right to exist as a sovereign nation and determine its own future.

Russians, Ukrainians, and Americans share more than what divides us: family, faith, courage, national pride, and independence. We should not destroy one another while greater threats grow stronger.

The Chinese Communist Party seeks economic and strategic dominance. Violent Islamist extremism threatens our people and our way of life. America and Russia should confront these dangers - not exhaust themselves fighting each other.

Russia should not trade conflict with the West for dependence on Beijing.

There is another path: peace, trade, private enterprise, property rights, investment, and capitalism. Russia's people and resources could create far more power through prosperity than through permanent war.

President Trump believes in removing the shackles that prevent people from living freely. He respects strength, sovereignty, and national pride. He can negotiate a peace that does not humiliate Russia, abandon Ukraine, or condemn another generation to death.

But he cannot do it alone.

President Putin, meet President Trump. Negotiate seriously. Choose Russia's future over another year of graves.

Strength can begin a war. Leadership ends one.

President Trump is ready.

The decision is yours.

Respectfully,

Robert StrykSon of a Ukrainian ImmigrantFounder and Chairman | Stryk Global Diplomacy

CONTACT:https://strykglobaldiplomacy.com/Washington DC +1 (202) 350-3897Toll Free +1 (866) 427-0064London +44 20 7692 8232info@strykglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/an-open-letter-from-robert-stryk-to-president-vladimir-putin-302858623.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.