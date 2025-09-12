Antigravity Debuts World's First 8K 360 Drone at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Every September, the world of consumer tech gathers in Berlin for IFA, one of the largest technology trade shows in the world. 2025 marks Antigravity's first entry onto the scene.

Antigravity's First-Ever Public Appearance

IFA 2025 marked the public debut of Antigravity A1, the world's first 8K 360 drone.[1] Sharing a big booth with Insta360, Antigravity let thousands of visitors experience immersive drone flight firsthand. The combination of A1, the Vision goggles, and Grip controller allowed visitors to immerse themselves in the future of flight.

The response was overwhelming, with visitors expressing excitement over A1's capabilities, many referring to it as a game changer and industry disruptor. With many looking forward to being able to tell new stories with the unique combination of technologies in A1. Others were excited that they could share memories in new and immersive ways.

Recognition From the Industry

Antigravity A1 received 18 industry awards at IFA 2025, including several Best of IFA titles from leading outlets such as Wired, Tom's Guideand TechRadar. The recognition highlights A1's breakthrough combination of 360 capture, intuitive control, and advanced flight technology.

Looking Ahead

Antigravity's debut comes at a pivotal moment for the drone industry, where innovation has slowed. With the A1, Antigravity is redefining aerial exploration and setting a new standard for immersive flight experiences.

"Antigravity A1 makes high-quality drone footage simple for anyone to capture," said Jason England of Tom's Guide.

IFA 2025 is just the beginning. Antigravity will showcase A1 at additional global trade shows in the months ahead, ensuring more people can experience what is already being called one of the most exciting drones in years.

About Antigravity

Antigravity is a consumer drone company reimagining how people experience flight. Incubated by Insta360 in collaboration with third parties, Antigravity develops powerful 360 drones that are immersive, creator-ready, and easy for anyone to fly — whether capturing family moments, weekend adventures, or creative projects.

[1]The term world's first refers to the fact that, as of July 28, 2025, Antigravity has announced the market's first 8K all-in-one 360 drone. It captures high-quality 360 video directly without the need for an external 360 camera attachment. The drone features a built-in 360 camera, supports real-time data transmission, and allows users to adjust shooting parameters on the fly.

