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Anycubic's 11th Anniversary Celebration Is Coming: 11 Years, 11 Million Ideas

27 agosto 2026 | 13.28
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic, a global 3D printing brand, is preparing to mark its 11th anniversary with "11 Years, 11 Million Ideas: Make-It-Real with Anycubic."

Starting September 2, the anniversary sale will feature special pricing, the Anniversary Mystery Box, a creator campaign, and additional member benefits for Anycubic users worldwide.

The campaign runs in three stages:

The Anniversary Prices Are Still a Secret

The anniversary prices haven't been revealed yet. Customers who subscribe to Anycubic's Early-Access Alerts will be notified when the prices go live on September 2, covering selected 3D printers, materials, accessories, and more.

The Anniversary Mystery Box

Eligible users can open up to three boxes during the campaign, with one chance available per day.

Prizes include Anycubic 3D printers, order refunds of up to $1,000, 12KG of 3D printing materials, and $5 off printer coupons. Five winners will get to choose between a Photon P1 Max and a Kobra 3 Max V2 Combo, while 11 winners will receive an order refund worth up to $1,000. Another 11 winners will receive 12KG of materials. Full terms are available on the official anniversary campaign page.

Share What You Make

Makers can also take part in Anycubic's "11 Years, 11 Million Ideas" creator campaign by sharing their 3D printing projects and stories for a chance to earn up to 1,000 Makeronline points.

More Benefits for Anycubic Members

Members will receive additional benefits during the anniversary campaign, including a 30-day return window, 70% off 1KG filament redemptions, and an extra 180 days of warranty coverage.

The Invite & Earn program will also give both the referrer and the new customer a gift card worth 5% of the order value once the order is delivered.

Subscribe to Anycubic's Early-Access Alerts to receive the anniversary prices and campaign updates when they go live on September 2.

Anniversary Campaign: August 26 – October 8, 2026

 

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Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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